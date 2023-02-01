King of the Hill revival command on Hulu

confirmed the return of nearly all of the voice actors, including Mike Judge.

Not only FuturamaHulu reports on TV, too king of the hill. An animated TV classic, the comedy about Texas propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends aired on FOX for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009, and will return to the streaming service with new episodes set in the States. United today. .

“We are all excited to welcome Hank, Peggy and Bobby back, see what they have to say about the world we live in, and continue the conversations we started years ago,” Hulu President Craig Erwich said in a statement. “This series has all the perfect ingredients to be part of Hulu’s current animation, and we’re really grateful to have these conversations with such a talented group.”

King of the Hill revival: Most of the cast will return

co-creators king of the hill Mike Judge And Greg Daniels He will be part of the game as executive producers, while A.J Saladin Patterson (Wonder YearsAnd The Big Bang Theory) was given the role of the viewer. Also confirmed is a large part of the original cast: the same judge (Hank’s translator and his friend Jeff), Kathy Najmi (wife Peggy), Pamela Adlon (son of Bobby), Stephen Root (Bell’s friend/neighbor), Johnny Hardwick (friend Dale), Ashley Gardner (Nancy, Dale’s wife) e Lauren Tom (Her neighbor, Minh, and her daughter, Connie). Won’t be back though Toby HaasMinh Khan’s husband voice while Brittany MurphyThe voice of Hank and Peggy Luan’s niece passed away in 2009. It is currently unclear whether or not these characters will be played by anyone else.