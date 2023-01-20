Khallat – Twenty Years of Television – Ray’s Media Office

Valentino, Laura Biagiotti, Krizia, Eugenio Scalfari, Andrew Montanelli, Maurizio Costanzo, Angelo Rizzoli, David Bowie, Franca Valeri, Massimo Troisi, Carlo Verdoni and Diego Abatantuno. They are the protagonists of the second episode of “Mixer – Twenty Years of Television, broadcast on Thursday January 19 in late evening on Rai 3 – and Wednesday January 25 in prime time on Rai Storia – in which Giovanni Mignoli relives the history of his thematic magazine that marked an era, Focused on 1981.

Historical period in which the P2 scandal erupted: to address this issue, face-to-face meetings with Maurizio Costanzo, Angelo Rizzoli and Eugenio Scalfari, founder of La Repubblica, who also expresses his role in the press, like Endro Montanelli, who also deals with the topic of fascism and the attack that He suffered from it in 1977. A close discussion and answer ensued between Mignoli and the anarchist Pietro Valbreda, and finally with one of the greatest champions of Italian fashion, Valentino, in her charm, charisma and feminine fashion. And women’s designer fashion is also at the heart of Pia Soleil’s fashion service with meetings with Italian style queens Laura Biagiotti and Krizia. The outlook on society has been enriched by Marcella Emiliani’s service on the atomic nightmare and uranium smuggling, with the exploitation of Namibia and its rich mines.

The section devoted to entertainment is rich: in the assortment, an unfiltered interview by Daniele Doglio with David Bowie with his exit, and those in the studio by Isabella Rossellini with Franca Valeri and the new comedians, Massimo Troisi, Carlo Verdoni and Diego Abatantuno .

The episode closes with Paolo Villaggio as trade unionist Gemma Pontini, who is always at the forefront of the rights of women, wives and workers.