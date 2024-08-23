Kennedy withdraws, backs Trump. Family: ‘Traitor’

Robert Kennedy Jr. drops out of White House race, backs Donald Trump In the US election scheduled for November 5. The former president, who will challenge current Vice President Kamala Harris, has already said he intends to give Kennedy a role in his administration.

The independent presidential candidate and heir to a Democratic dynasty asked in a document filed with a Pennsylvania court to be removed from the state ballot “as a result of today’s endorsement” of former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy leaves the scene in 10 swing states

Kennedy Jr.—son of Robert Kennedy and grandson of John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Ted Kennedy—announced that he was technically suspending his campaign and “not finishing it.” He added, “I’m not going to finish my campaign, I’m simply going to suspend it and not finish it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states.” It will be removed in 10 so-called “battleground states,” he said at a news conference in Arizona.

“In my heart of hearts, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of such draconian and systematic censorship and media control, so I cannot in good conscience ask my staff and volunteers to continue working until then,” he said. “I have been holding back donors from continuing to give when I cannot tell them honestly that I have a realistic path to the White House,” he said, emphasizing how he intends to offer his “support for President Trump.”

Trump is happy

“We just got a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr., Bobby,” Trump said in Nevada for an event. “I want to thank Bobby, he was very nice. He’s a great guy, and he’s respected by everyone.”

Family vs RFK

Kennedy has had to contend with stinging criticism from his family. “Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values ​​our father and our family hold dear,” siblings Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and Courtney Townsend said in a joint statement. “It is a sad ending to a sad story.” Kerry, Chris and Rory Kennedy

“We want an America filled with hope and committed to a shared vision of a brighter future, one defined by individual freedom, economic promise, and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walls.”