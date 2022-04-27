Kendrell: 700 employees in Italy in 2022

Kyndryl, a well-known IT company born from IBM, Hundreds will be employed in Italy by the summer of 2022.

The company aims to Increase workforce to nearly double the current workforce. They are okay 700 jobs To be covered on the national territory in the coming months.

Here’s all the info on Kyndyl’s upcoming appointments in Italy e How to apply.

KYNDRYL Recruitment 2022

The news came from ANSA, through a recent note stating what the company’s president had announced, Paulo degli Innocenti, in connection with the company’s listing plan for Italy. This is an important recruitment initiative that aims to include 700 resources by summer, averaging about 15 employees per week. The goal is to increase the company’s workforce by 45% and increase orders by 30% during the year.

The idea is not to expand the portfolio but to work better and better, both for customer service and for managing critical infrastructures, increasing order intake. Hence the decision to empower Kyndryl’s workforce by hiring new professionals. New employees will be able to work in all areas of the company’s business, starting with sectors Cloud And SafetyWhere the largest growth is expected during the year and in the region Mainframe, digital workplace, network and hedging, application data And to.

Required files

As for the numbers required for Kyndryl’s new designations, it’s easy to imagine that they, by and large, might interest them. IT features. At this moment they are already There are many vacancies To work in Kendril Italy. Required numbers include IT Specialist, Salesperson, Project Manager, Multicloud Specialist, Customer Technical Solution, and other profiles. The selected resources will be able to operate in different locations in Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.

company

Kyndryl Inc. is an IT company born in 2021 from the detachment of IBM’s IT Infrastructure Services division. included in New York Stock ExchangeHeadquartered in New York, it provides digital transformation services. Kyndryl, among its clients, boasts 75 companies included in the Fortune 100 ranking, which includes the largest public and private companies in the United States. It currently operates in more than 60 countries and employs more than 88,000 collaborators globally.

Nominations

Those interested in Kyndryl’s new hires and active job opportunities in Italy can do so visit the page Dedicated to professions (working with us) in the company. It is possible to view a file Selections in progress Currently and apply online, by submitting a resume using the appropriate form.

Visit our page for companies hiring to find out too Other interesting opportunities from work.