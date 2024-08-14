Katy Perry, video clip among the protected sand dunes of Formentera: Spanish government investigates her for environmental damage

The Spanish authorities are investigating the singer. Katy Perryfor allegedly filming a music video in the environmentally sensitive sand dunes of the Balearic Islands without permission. The BBC reported.

Video for his latest song age The singer is seen enjoying the beaches and partying in clubs on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

But the scenes, believed to have been filmed in the protected dunes of Espalmador Island in Formentera, have raised concerns. A Spanish government statement said the production company behind the video had not asked for permission. The singer has not made any comments.

Spanish authorities have stressed that Katy Perry is not under investigation for what they call “crimes against the environment,” as filming may be allowed in the area. But the Balearic Islands’ environmental department issued a press release on Tuesday saying that the video production company had not obtained the necessary permits before filming. As a result, the statement said, “preliminary investigation procedures have been initiated.”

The administration drew attention to a section of the Natural Resources Management Plan, which states that the preparation of reports “by photograph, cinematography or video” for the purpose of “advertising or commercial display” requires express permission from the Ministry of Environment.

Video for age Includes footage of the S’Espalmador dune system, one of the richest ecological areas in Formentera. Espalmador is an uninhabited island located north of Formentera, about 1.8 miles long. It has been part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera Natural Park since 1980. The dunes on the small private island have “great ecological value,” according to the regional government’s tourism website.

The American singer’s stumble comes after a shaky promotional campaign for her seventh album, titled 143which will be released in September. The project’s first single Women’s worldIt was panned by critics and failed to make an impact on the charts.

Next song age It was also produced by Dr. Luke, and Perry has been criticized for working with him. In fact, singer Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014, accusing him of sexual and psychological abuse. Dr. Luke denied the allegations. The two eventually reached a settlement.