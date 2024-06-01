Kate Middleton’s health condition raises concerns for British citizens and those who follow the events of the royal family around the world. After announcing in a video in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, the Princess of Wales stopped appearing in public and her official engagements were canceled until at least 2025. However, many royal observers have reported an improvement in her condition while other sources claim that the wife of the heir to the British throne, William, has lost a lot of weight and is suffering from the heavy effects of chemotherapy: pain, fatigue and hair loss. All while King Charles himself battles cancer. But how is Princess Kate really doing?

Antonio Caprarica, Ray’s former correspondent from London and in-depth knowledge of English royal palaces, called on everyone not to believe that “this wave of optimism seems to be subtly spread by royal watchers who are very close to the royal family and are therefore clearly interested in giving a more positive outlook.” “Feeling what is happening”, while there are “rumors describing a very worrying and dangerous situation, I would like to pay attention to something else”, he told Pomeregio 5 asking everyone to respect Kate Middleton’s confidentiality, his prolonged absence from the scene is. In itself, evidence of his condition.

The statements attributed to Meghan Markle cast an additional shadow over Kate’s health. According to El Nacional, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s wife, a couple who are now light years away from the royal family, shared private information about her sister-in-law’s illness among her closest friends in Los Angeles. Stressing that Kate’s situation will be much more serious than what was officially announced. The basis of the rumors will be Harry’s visit to the UK to mark the anniversary of the Invictus Games, where the Duke of Sussex had contacted the communications team at Buckingham Palace, to receive updates on Kate’s real condition.