Kate Middleton Returns: Standing Ovation for Princess at Wimbledon (in purple) – Video

Everyone was on their feet this afternoon at Wimbledon, ahead of the men’s final of the tennis tournament, when Kate Middleton arrived in the stands – as expected. The Princess of Wales made her way into the Royal Box at Wimbledon Centre, holding her daughter Charlotte’s hand in a stunning purple gown. The response from the crowd was immediate, with a thunderous standing ovation, many waving the British flag in delight. The princess then smiled broadly, almost emotionally, and finally settled into her second public appearance since March, when the royal household announced she was ill: a tumour for which she is still being treated. Last month – following abdominal surgery – Kate returned to the show color wrap On the occasion of the King’s birthday (he has also been suffering from cancer for a few months). Late in the afternoon, the Princess of Wales took to the lawn of Centre Court to reward the winner of the Wimbledon final, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who had beaten – for the second year in a row – the Serbian champion Novak Djokovic. In a few hours, two more illustrious members of the family, Prince William and his young son George, will be present in Berlin for the other final sporting event, Euro 2024: the two will cheer from the German stands for England in the European Championship final against Spain . In the hope (against expectations) of celebrating at the end of the evening with the favourites in white shirts.

Read also: