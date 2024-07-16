Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, the gesture that betrayed her: “She is still very ill”

Kate Middleton She has reappeared in public for the second time since announcing her cancer diagnosis. There Princess of Wales He chose the Wimbledon final to show himself in the midst of his personal struggle. Accompanied by Charlotte’s daughterKate looked really excited. Radiant, though. very thinThe treatments seem to be going well. There Prince William’s wife She was praised for her outfit: a purple dress with short sleeves worth 1,600 euros, with beige shoes and bag. Really chic.

I pointed to Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

The English press immediately gave space to many experts of non-verbal communication to analyze every gesture. Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.Body language expert Gamble James He explained to the mirror that the 42-year-old “He’s not at his best yet.” According to the expert, the princess did not take a look. “Comfortable and stylish” As everyone has mentioned. Apparently, when the cameras weren’t rolling, Kate was indulging in some gestures that would prove strong need for reassurance: “Kate nodded energetically, occasionally smoothing her hair. It wasn’t necessary, it seemed more like a self-reassuring gesture that she might not be at her best. Such gestures show that she is fine but not at her best.”

Wimbledon, Kate Middleton surprises with Alcaraz awards

Kate Middleton with her daughter Charlotte at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and many in attendance noticed. The little girl tried to imitate her mother’s movements. He seemed very affectionate. As Judy James noted, “harmony” The one that existed between mother and daughter. According to the expert, Kate is a true model for Charlotte, who at one point changed her body position to imitate Middleton’s.

Kate Middleton’s Courage Effect

Kate Middleton: Princess Human and brave Who stood up and spoke about a devastating disease. This is how Matt Wilkinson, editor of The Sun, described it: “Since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, visits to the Cancer Research UK website have increased by 15%, and there has been record revenue for Macmillan Cancer Support (one of the UK’s largest cancer charities providing specialist cancer care). Kate’s courage has enabled hundreds of thousands of people in the UK to get tested.” Kate effect on fire.