Kansas Reserves the Right to Abortion – North America

Kansas Maintains Abortion Right: Voters yesterday rejected a proposal that would remove abortion access rights from the state constitution. American media reported it. With 96.7% of the votes counted, ‘No’ – that is, supporters of the right to abortion – stood at 58.8% against 41.2% of ‘Yes’ in yesterday’s referendum. “This vote illustrates what we know: A majority of Americans agree that women should have the right to abortion and should have the right to make their own health decisions,” US President Joe Biden said in a press release.
Three Supreme Court justices voted against: “Removing women’s protections.” Individual states are now free to enforce their laws. New York: “Abortion remains legal here, you’re welcome.” Democrats protest. Nancy Pelosi: Cruel decision, insult. Republicans cheer. Trump: “God’s will.” Biden: ‘A tragic mistake for an ideology, the health and lives of women at risk’ protests and hugs in Washington © ANSA
