Kane and Hojbjerg saved Tottenham

Arsenal always lead the table thanks to a 3-1 win at West Ham, Conte’s recovery from 0-2 to 2-2, clear victories for Brighton and the Bianconeri, and three Reds at Aston Villa.

arsenal In the long run in the ranking after Boxing Day Premier League. the Arsenal Exceed 3-1 West Ham And they go to +7 on Newcastlevictorious 3-0 a lester. the spurs Go back from 0-2 to 2-2 column Brentford. clear victory for Brighton de Zerbe who wins 3-1 Southampton. external strikes of Fulham 3-0 in Crystal Palace Born in Wolverhampton 2-1 in Everton. success away too Liverpool 3-1 with Aston Villa.

Arsenal 3-1 Hammam West Ham

Arsenal continue to top the Premier League table, Gunners +7 over Newcastle thanks to comeback success in the London derby with West Ham. Manchester City, eight points clear, go into action on Wednesday in Leeds. It was the Hammers who took the lead in the 27th minute through Bowen, after Saka’s goal had been initially disallowed. But in the second half, Arteta’s team moved, scoring three goals in sixteen minutes with Saka (53), Martinelli (58) and Nketia (69). A massive trio break both legs of West Ham, for their fourth successive knockout and just one point above the relegation zone.

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

After the long break for Qatar 2022, the Premier League is back, and it is doing so immediately with a great game: a 2-2 draw between Brentford and Tottenham. The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute: Yanelt was in the right place at the right time, kneeling after Jensen’s shot was deflected first by Lenglet, then by Forster. In the 43rd minute, the 2-0 goal seems to have arrived: Tony flies towards the goal and doubles his lead, but starts from an offside position. However, the hosts’ second goal was only postponed: in the 54th minute, in fact, Toni recovered a goal that had been disallowed with a claw from a few steps from Norgaard’s side after a corner kick by Lembeumo. But in the 65th minute, Kane cut it short by heading in Lenglet’s cross. The equalizing goal came six minutes later with Hojbjerg’s right foot in the area, which made it 2-2 with an assist from Kulusevski. In the 84th minute, Kane hit a header against the crossbar, coming close to scoring the goal that would have completed the comeback, while Rea saved in extra time from Son’s left foot. And so it ends 2-2: another comeback, albeit partial this time, for Tottenham, who rose to 30, +10 over Brentford who suspended another top player after success before the World Cup against Manchester City led by Guardiola.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham

A precious victory after two defeats against Fulham, who is approaching the European region and separating Crystal Palace in the standings. The guests make the most of the double numerical superiority: after Reid’s advantage in the 31st minute, in fact, a direct red light arrives for Mitchell in the 34th minute. At the start of the second half, the home team was rained down, nine due to Tomkins’ double yellow card. Then the grace coup, with goals from Reem and Mitrovic between the 71st and 82nd minutes.

Everton 1-2 Wolverhampton

A loud success in the last seconds for Wolverhampton, who left last place in the standings, Everton is still in crisis after its third consecutive defeat, which could cost Lampard the bench. Back and forth in the first half, Everton took the lead from Mina in the seventh minute, and Bodens responded in the 22nd minute, with Ait Nouri’s winning goal in stoppage time. Lopetegui’s adventure begins on the bench of Wolves in the best way possible.

Leicester 0-3 Newcastle

Newcastle’s golden moment continues with their seventh successive win and second place in the standings. Leicester are down after two wins and must continue to watch their backs. The match ended after just 32 minutes: in the third minute Wood took the lead from the penalty spot, four minutes had passed and Almiron doubled the lead, Guiliton’s final hat-trick shortly after the half-hour mark.

Southampton 1-3 Brighton

Brighton redeems itself after being eliminated from the UEFA Cup and is approaching the European region thanks to a dry victory over Southampton in crisis, the last and fourth defeat in a row. Roberto De Zerbi’s side opened the ball in the 14th minute with ex-player Lallana, then doubled their lead in the 34th minute thanks to a Peraud own goal. At the beginning of the second half, at the best moment for the hosts, March’s brilliant goal at the crossroads broke both legs of Southampton. Ward-Prowse in the 71st minute tries to play the charge, but the goal that closes the deficit is too late.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool rises after being eliminated from the League Cup at the hands of Manchester City and beats Aston Villa, to win its third consecutive league victory and sixth place. Emery’s team crashes after two wins. The first half in the style of the Reds, with Salah advancing after only five minutes, in the 20th minute, Var canceled Matip’s double for offside, not bad because Van Dijk took care of it in the 37th minute to sign the score 2-0, which seemed to end the match. . It would seem, as Aston Villa emerges from the dressing room fresher than ever and falls short after a few seconds with Mings: Farr disallows, but Watkins’ 59th-minute goal was regular instead and the match reopened. The owners who started the assault, but in the 82nd minute it was the very young Bagcetic (born in 2004) as soon as he entered he dropped the trio that closes the accounts.