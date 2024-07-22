Kamala Harris, whose husband is Douglas Emhoff. The lawyer who dreams of becoming the first gentleman of the United States

July 22, 2024, 2:53 PM

Who is Kamala Harris’ husband? he is called Douglas Craig Emhoff He is the first nobleman in history. United StateAnd also the first Jewish national partner of the Vice President. After retirement Joe Biden And with Kamala Harris Ready to get into the field to Presidential and give the fight to Donald TrumpThe dream is to become first gentleman. Douglas Craig Emhoff Born in New York I October 13, 1964 From the fathers of the Jewish religion, Barbara H Michael EmhoffAfter graduating from law school.California State University And everythingUniversity of Southern CaliforniaHe became a lawyer. He worked in DLA Piper Legal Studiospecializing in entertainment law and intellectual property. When Kamala Harris Vote Vice President of the United States With the president Joe Biden In 2021, Douglas Craig Emhoff He stopped working to support his wife in her role.

Before the wedding with Kamala Harris In 2014 a Santa BarbaraHe was married to Kirsten McCain For 16 years, a producer of Hollywoodfrom whom he had two children, Cool Mr. Dr EllaAs of August 2019, Harris and her husband had a net worth estimated at $100,000. $5.8 million.