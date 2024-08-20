Kamala Harris, Superfunder: ‘The Polls Aren’t As Good As They Look’

toForeign Editorial Board

From Super Pac Future Forward, which is funding Harris’s campaign, a new analysis: “She’s dancing” in all the key states, but has yet to fully convince blacks, young people, and Hispanics

He rarely expresses himself publicly, and he has other ways to “express his opinion”: he is the head of one of the largest funders of the Democratic Party’s election campaign, the super PAC Future Forward, which will support Kamala Harris in the 2018 US election. November raised hundreds of millions of dollars. So it is news that Chauncey MacLean, in his speech Monday at the University of Chicago, in conjunction with the Democratic convention, warned optimists:The polls available for his group are much less rosy than those generally for Democrats, who will face close races in key states.

“Our numbers are much less rosy than what you see with the public,” he said. Harris is riding a wave of public polls in her favor: FiveThirtyEight has her at 46.6% to Republican Donald Trump’s 43.8%.He will have the upper hand in many public opinion polls in key states.









































































































See also The horrific demonstration in favor of Bolsonaro in Brasilia

But the funding group Future Forward has created a massive operation. Created and tested approximately 500 digital and TV ads for Biden and approximately 200 for Harris. They spoke to nearly 375,000 Americans in the weeks following Harris’s presumptive Democratic nomination on July 22. The group has at least $250 million to spend, McLean said, and expects a wave of digital advertising to television between Labor Day, Sept. 2, and Election Day, Nov. 5.

But what is a “super pack”? These are groups that can raise unlimited amounts of money from corporations, unions, associations, and individuals, and then spend it to publicly support or oppose particular political candidates.

Second Maclean, Much of Harris’ momentum shortly after Biden’s exit came from young black voters, opening up Sun Belt states like Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.which Democrats largely dismissed in the final days of Biden’s campaign. “It has multiple tracks,” with seven states at stake, A complete turnaround from when Biden was in the race.He said: The four mentioned above, plus Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

McLean stated that Pennsylvania remains the top state in the group analysis.He says the debate there is like a “coin flip.” He says Harris must win one of three states, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia, to win the White House. That should focus on blacks, Latinos and young people, who are not yet fully convinced.

In particular, McLean said, Polls will show that the public wants more detailed policy positions from Harris. They don’t want pre-scripted programs, but they don’t want generic platitudes either. Specifically, on two points: the economy and the cost of living, and the differences from the unconvincing Biden. The same issues that Trump and his men have been urging her on for days. See also Doctor punches 82-year-old patient during surgery in China: Hospital apologizes