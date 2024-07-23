As her Democratic White House bid gains steam after incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the campaign, Kamala Harris has the support of convention delegates, donors and other party leaders. And he’s already riding in his first car. Wave On social media, his name was changed to coconut tree in summerCoconut Tree Summer. A statement that is impossible to understand for those who do not understand social dynamics, considering the importance of the protagonist in the torrent of memes and posts in the past few hours, even Washington Post, CBS H Vogue Magazine Among others, she was quick to explain the point. She may not be the winning force that has been tipping the polls that have Republican Donald Trump chasing her, but she is certainly evidence that the most likely Democratic presidential nominee can also play the role of pop icon, a trait that should not be underestimated.

“Do you think you fell out of a coconut tree?”

Within the Republican Party, there are certainly those who regret the choice to publish an excerpt from Kamala Harris’ now-iconic speech. In May 2023, the vice president was waiting for the swearing-in ceremony of the commissioners of the White House Initiative to Advance Educational Equity and Opportunity for the Hispanic community. Harris explained that to best support students, it was also necessary to take care of their parents, grandparents, and members of that community. “None of us live in isolation, we all live in context,” he said, before quoting his mother: “My mother said to us, ‘I don’t understand what’s wrong with you guys. Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree? ’ You exist in the context of everything you’ve been through and everything that’s come before you.” The clip of the speech was posted on a YouTube account run by the Republican National Committee to attack Biden’s vice president, but it had already begun to circulate independently in the winter of 2023, then went viral in late June after the televised debate between Trump and Biden. Something has captured the public’s attention on social media, turning it into the perfect basis for memes, collages, and remixes after running for office in the November election.

The perfect storm

There is no recipe for virality, but some elements of Kamala Harris’s speech had the ingredients to become popular on social media. At least under certain conditions, which is what happened in the context of American accounts. Harris’s speech alternated between serious and lighter sentences, short and colorful, which worked even when taken out of context. They remind us of those parental warnings that, when repeated, become part of us – as the writer José Criales-Unzueta explains Vogue MagazineOf course, the video could have disappeared without further social media engagement or meaning. But the perfect storm developed when singer Charli XCX tweeted a three-word line: “Kamala is brat.” Charli had just released an album titled Naughty It also became instantly popular. The pop singer’s musical endorsement had the effect of giving the vice president the same appeal. So the phrase “Did you think you fell out of a coconut tree?” was captured, photographed, mixed with Charlie’s songs and used in memes, and became instantly recognizable. So much so that Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, went so far as to announce his endorsement of Harris by posting three emojis of a coconut, a palm tree and an American flag on an X. A push also used by the Kamala HQ account to support Harris’ presidential bid, which used fonts and colors from the album. Naughty. The term Charlie explained as: “That girl who’s a bit of a mess, who loves to party and who maybe says stupid things sometimes. Who feels herself but who might also be having a nervous breakdown. She’s very honest, very straightforward, and a bit reserved. But she’s naughty.”

