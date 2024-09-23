Monday, September 23, 2024
Search
Sport

Kalulu, maybe someone forgot. Mota and Danilo: What’s going on?

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

deer MilanUltimately, you will enjoy a huge capital gain, which is the only reason why you, the Rossoneri, should be happy with this process. rabbitAs for the rest, they enjoy it. Thiago MottaWho wanted him, and Cristiano Giuntoli, who borrowed him with a redemption right that will probably be exercised in the next few months, if the situation continues like this. Kalulu was the unexpected protagonist Juventus-NapoliOr maybe not, because the Frenchman is not exactly a surprise, not even as a central defender: he excelled in this role, practically as a starter, in the Milan team led by Stefano Pioli that won the Italian title. And perhaps someone forgot after last season, in which Kalulu suffered some injuries that limited his use.