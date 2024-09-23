Kalulu, maybe someone forgot. Mota and Danilo: What’s going on?

deer Milan Ultimately, you will enjoy a huge capital gain, which is the only reason why you, the Rossoneri, should be happy with this process. rabbit As for the rest, they enjoy it. Thiago Motta Who wanted him, and Cristiano Giuntoli, who borrowed him with a redemption right that will probably be exercised in the next few months, if the situation continues like this. Kalulu was the unexpected protagonist Juventus-Napoli Or maybe not, because the Frenchman is not exactly a surprise, not even as a central defender: he excelled in this role, practically as a starter, in the Milan team led by Stefano Pioli that won the Italian title. And perhaps someone forgot after last season, in which Kalulu suffered some injuries that limited his use.

Milan, sir, Kalulu

His versatility in particular, that is, the ability to act indifferently as a full-back or as a centre-back, in a 4-man defence, was decisive in the selection of Juventus. Pierre was not the first choice, and to say otherwise would be intellectually dishonest: from Calafiori to Todibo, the ideas were different. But then the other path developed, the one that led to Milan on the Rossoneri side, and perhaps not even Giuntoli Such an openness on the part of the Devil was expected for a loan with a right of redemption in figures that generally correspond to the value of the player: 3.3 million on loan, 14 on redemption, 3 additional bonuses and 10 percent of the future resale in favor of MilanPerformance is not padded by rabbit At the start of the season, regrets are growing relentlessly at Milan over a transfer that perhaps was not thought through enough: the person who thought about it the most was the player himself, who took a few days to think (complete with a phone call with Thiago Motta) to say yes to Juventus’ offer.