Kalinskaya Sinner Divorced? Here are the clues

The question is legitimate and is one that all crime magazines and gossip lovers ask themselves.

Patricia Chimera August 25 – 2.59pm – Milan



the Love story between Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya You may have already reached the end of the line. The condition is necessary, because after the rumors of the past few days, those involved have neither confirmed nor denied the news. After all, they have always been used to us. maximum confidentialitywithout going out much or feeding much on gossip magazines. Photos of the engaged couple together are very rare: they also managed to elude the paparazzi who would be happy to immortalize them (except during their vacation in Sardinia). “Well-informed people” claim that there are many clues that would lead to the hypothesis that Yannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya are no longer a couple.

Did Sener Kalinskaya break up? — After withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis and after the problems of the past days due to Clostebol question (Which was followed by the departure of his physiotherapist and sports coach), Jannik Sinner is now ready for the new season. The United States is openHe has to play with a free mind, without thinking about the many difficulties he has faced in this period, which is certainly not easy for him. To all this can be added the alleged separation from his Russian colleague. Anna Kalinskaya. what are they Evidence Which has led gossip experts to assume that the tennis player from San Candido is single again? See also Rybakina retires, Paolini hits the first quarter at the WTA 1000

Anna no longer follows Janik on social media. — Italian tennis player, Cincinnati champion, Anna no longer follows him on social media.. For the “insiders” this is the most important evidence. The couple were always ready to support each other, even in posts published on each other’s profiles, to rejoice in each other’s victories and encourage each other. Moreover, Jannik followed Anna’s matches and did the same. However, it no longer happens. It seems that the Russian tennis player has just disappeared from the radar screens.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya, is love over? — There is no answer to this question yet. The only ones who can dispel any doubt are not saying a word at the moment. On May 27, Yannick was practically forced to do so. Confirming his relationship with AnnaThis was during the press conference held after the victory over Eubanks in the first round. Roland GarrosWho knows, after the rumors of the past few days, the world’s number one tennis player has decided to come out again, to confirm or deny the rumors about his relationship. This is to stop the gossip and return to focusing only on his sports career.