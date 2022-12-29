Kafara and the Azzurri champions in Georgia on the occasion of Christmas: a funny show!

Khvisha Kvaratskhelia He has now entered the hearts of the Neapolitans, who can’t wait to see him in action again given his return to the field in the match againstInter.

Hope of lovers Naples Is that the Georgian will be decisive from the start, after he recovered from a back problem during the break that kept him out of matches in the last official matches of this year, before the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, the former Dinamo Batumi gave words of affection to Napoli and the Neapolitans in Special broadcast before Dazen Today. A feeling that has now hit Georgia, Kvaratskhelia’s native land.

Kvaratskhelia, what a show in Georgia with Azzurri: have you seen?

Today, Crocopet – The channel that also published a documentary about Napoli not so long ago – published a certain video where Kvaratskhelia played and joked with some Napoli players: Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rahmani, and Jeff Almas.

All to the sounds of Christmas songs, which are rapidly spreading on the Web at these hours and amuse everyone.

Below are the pictures: