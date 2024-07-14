JYP Entertainment Strengthens Partnership with US-based Republic Records

On February 10, Universal Music’s Republic Records, which has been selected for many years as the number one music label in the United States, announced through local media: “We will strengthen our strategic collaboration with JYP Entertainment, a company that spreads the power of KPOP around the world. Stray Kids and ITZY will unite together, aiming to achieve success in the American and global markets.”

Republic Records is one of the largest U.S. record labels owned by Universal Music Group. As part of the new partnership, Republic Records will support the U.S. operations of the South Korean agency’s other K-pop groups, including Stray Kids and Itzy.

Since Twice’s debut on the American music scene, the nine-member band has released two albums, “Formula Of Love: T+O=

Last year, the group released their first English-language single, “The Feels,” which debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Republic Records is home to many popular artists, including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Drake, the Jonas Brothers, and Post Malone. It has also taken a number of K-pop artists under its wing, including Twice and Tomorrow X Together (TXT).