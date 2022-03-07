March 7, 2022

Juventus, la vittoria con lo Spezia non basta

Juventus victory with Spezia is not enough

Mirabelle Hunt March 7, 2022 1 min read

Juventus is not convincing despite the success against Spezia and the points gained over Napoli and Atalanta. Criticism of the Bianconeri

Unconvincing but wins. It’s a summary Juventus From the past few weeks, especially the one seen in the last two matches between the Coppa Italia and the League against her Fiorentina And the spices.

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach | © La Presse

The Bianconeri won again 1-0 against Thiago Motawho struggled a lot in the second half but managed to snatch three key points. Vlahovic And his teammates in fact have extended the positive streak in all competitions, nibbling other points in Naples to Spalletti And above all it extends to +6 Atalanta And the Rome. Despite the many absences and the role of strength in the past period, the team Fun Still unconvincing even after Spezia came criticism of the Bianconeri.

Di Canio rejects Juventus: “The second half cannot be watched”

Juventus win with Spezia is not enough | "Can't watch it"
Massimiliano Allegri © LaPresse

Juventus in the second half didn’t like Paulo at all De Canio. During the ‘Sky Calcio Club’, the former striker crushed the Bianconeri as follows: the second half for Juventus was a real thing. can not see. I got there three/four times without scoring, which means it lacks quality. But she’s there and she won, now she can say I’m fourth on my own.” Paul too Bargegiaon Twitter: “So you’re wondering why in Glasses Italian teams suffer with everyone…but you see Juventus playing with his teeth as an Allegri player defending 1-0 against Spezia and you give yourself an answer.”

