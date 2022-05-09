Juventus, the injury issue: how to run for cover

Turin – Even from his last year at the helm Juventus (season 2018-19), but also in connection with the following two years, when they sat on the bench at Juventus Maurizio Sarri And Andrea Pirlo. Many times Massimiliano Allegri He’s talked about a tough year in terms of injuries and confirmed by the statistic, so much so that assessments are underway within the company about the advisability of running for coverage and changing something. Already this past summer there has been a revolution in the medical sector with the arrival of three new physiotherapists and one new rehab, fifty percent of the workforce. It is not excluded that other changes will be adopted in the coming months. More than the medical staff, the club looks forward to athletic training that is aware of the need for new patches/changes. Allegri pointed his finger at the increase in traumatic injuries, often due to chance, which always remains a third place compared to muscle injuries, even if it weighs more on the number of games he has missed.