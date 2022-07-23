July 23, 2022

Juventus returns to the stadium: "Immortals are like faith"

Mirabelle Hunt July 23, 2022

Turin – The Bianconeri Ultras He’ll be back on the field, supporting the team cheerful in the next season. The decision was explained in a long press release that appeared on social media. “For a long time we left room for criticism – He reads the signed note Curva Sud Juventus 1897 – And hints, but the reality is different from what many draw and want to believe. We have long moved away from those attitudes that are our pride and satisfaction. It’s time to take off that weight we can no longer hold inside, and we can no longer walk away from this passion that accompanies our lives.”

“All that comes back, in fact never ends

The Bianconeri Ultras Ready to refill stadium stands: “It’s time to get the sound out and come back to fill those stands, in that stadium that for years has been our second home. Anything that comes back in fact never ends. we will be back”.

