Juventus meets Zaniolo’s agent. All news

This afternoon is busy with the management of Juventus. After speaking with Coulibaly’s agent, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini also met with Nicolo Zaniolo’s agents (which ends in 2024), the same ones that take care of the interests of Alvaro Morata. A meeting where the parties have studied a formula for making an offer to Rome, but it will take some time to come to the definition of a real offer. The investment in Zaniolo is, in fact, linked to De Ligt .’s exit. If the Dutchman does not come out, no bid can be made because the Giallorossi do not want technical counterparts He would like to raise at least 40 million euros From the potential sale of Zaniolo.

Zaniolo fans said: “Don’t go to Juventus!”

Meanwhile in Trigoria, on Tuesday 5 July, the Roma team found themselves working on the pitch for the new season. Zaniolo and his father did not stop at the entrance, but at the exit. He did not respond to the fans who asked him not to go to Juventus. Zaniolo has been wearing the Giallorossi shirt since 2018 and has collected 22 goals and 15 assists in 111 matches.

