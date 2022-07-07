Juventus meets Zaniolo’s agent. All news

This afternoon is busy with the management of Juventus. After speaking with Coulibaly’s agent, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini also met with Nicolo Zaniolo’s agents (which ends in 2024), the same ones that take care of the interests of Alvaro Morata. A meeting where the parties have studied a formula for making an offer to Rome, but it will take some time to come to the definition of a real offer. The investment in Zaniolo is, in fact, linked to De Ligt .’s exit. If the Dutchman does not come out, no bid can be made because the Giallorossi do not want technical counterparts He would like to raise at least 40 million euros From the potential sale of Zaniolo.