Juventus does not believe Napoli, again in danger due to Covid: ASL decides at the last minute whether to send Azzurri to Turin | first page

Juventus and Napoli are still incredibly at risk of being postponed. After a year and a half, a little less, the text can repeat itself: ASL in the capital of Campania is monitoring the situation Linked to Covid infection from the Azores to understand if there is still a possibility to leave by plane for Turin. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 20:45 at the stadium. Therefore, Naples should catch the flight to Kassel already on Wednesday. In short, there are only a few hours left, and cases are increasing.

Yes because of Tuesday The infected rose in Naples: 3 other positive players (Mario Rui and Primavera Boveli, plus Malquit who has not had any contact with the rest of the team), warehouse worker, employee Coach Luciano Spalletti. These are added to Osimhen (found in Nigeria), Lozano (in Mexico) and Elmas (in Macedonia). At Juventus there are still four injured at the moment: Chiellini, Arthur, de Winter and Pinsolio. If ATS Turin makes it clear that “there is no focus on the match”, then Napoli, as mentioned, is analyzing the situation to understand whether the trip should be allowed or not.

For the pros, isolation is 10 days, for close contacts 5. Tomorrow another round of smears, which will also tell a lot about the real chances that you will play the game. Then the ASL will express itself, which may decide to block the flight, as has already happened in the last tournament. Lega Serie A Banned: No match will be postponed. Fear is a reenactment of the surreal scenes seen at the October 4, 2020 stadium.