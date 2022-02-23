Juventus and McKinney injury: fracture of the left foot, for two months

The midfielder will be out for at least two months due to the second and third metatarsal injuries. It’s the worst diagnosis

Tail Villarreal – Juventus It is very painful for the Bianconeri. Weston McKinney exited the Champions League last 16 with a broken left foot that should keep him out for at least two months, if not longer.

the wound – The American came out ten minutes before the end, was forced out with his arms, and was saved by the doctors, after a prolonged intervention by Estupinian who immediately caused fear on the left ankle of the Juventus midfielder, on the verge of tears of pain. . The first tests he underwent showed injury to the second and third metatarsal of the left foot, which is the worst prognosis because it involves a long pause.

Di Siglio and Alex Sandro – McKennie’s wasn’t the only exit due to injury: Mattia De Sciglio was also out of the final, forcing Allegri to throw Luca Pellegrini into the fray as fast as he could. But don’t worry for the former Milan side: it was “only” contractions. Alex Sandro replaced Bonucci: the Brazilian’s exit partner was also a displeasure on his right calf.

Feb 22 2022 (change on Feb 23 2022 | 00:37)

© Reproduction reserved

“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”