February 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Juventus and McKinney injury: fracture of the left foot, for two months

Juventus and McKinney injury: fracture of the left foot, for two months

Mirabelle Hunt February 23, 2022 1 min read

The midfielder will be out for at least two months due to the second and third metatarsal injuries. It’s the worst diagnosis

Tail Villarreal – Juventus It is very painful for the Bianconeri. Weston McKinney exited the Champions League last 16 with a broken left foot that should keep him out for at least two months, if not longer.

the wound

The American came out ten minutes before the end, was forced out with his arms, and was saved by the doctors, after a prolonged intervention by Estupinian who immediately caused fear on the left ankle of the Juventus midfielder, on the verge of tears of pain. . The first tests he underwent showed injury to the second and third metatarsal of the left foot, which is the worst prognosis because it involves a long pause.

Di Siglio and Alex Sandro

McKennie’s wasn’t the only exit due to injury: Mattia De Sciglio was also out of the final, forcing Allegri to throw Luca Pellegrini into the fray as fast as he could. But don’t worry for the former Milan side: it was “only” contractions. Alex Sandro replaced Bonucci: the Brazilian’s exit partner was also a displeasure on his right calf.

Feb 22 2022 (change on Feb 23 2022 | 00:37)

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Tokyo 2020, Paltrinieri silver 800 SL: "more than a miracle"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

ATP Dubai: Sinner, back with excitement! Clear 3 points from the match and advance to the second round: the first victory in the Vagnozzi era

February 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Juventus and Napoli are at risk of referral for an administrative offense

February 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Liquid gems may be falling from the sky on this hot exoplanet

February 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Snow on the plains for Carnival! The message has arrived … ILMETEO.it

February 23, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Sciortino (Avedisco): “Direct sales for businesses that come very close”

February 23, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Totti: Fake news about me and Elari, I’m fed up with denials

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The planet where it rains sapphires and liquid sapphires VIDEO – space and astronomy

February 23, 2022 Karen Hines