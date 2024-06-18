June 18, 2024

Juventus and Douglas Luiz The turning point: what's missing in the ad

June 18, 2024

Advertisement and the assist for Thiago Motta

So? What are you missing to reach the ad? McKinney Yes. Villa and the American midfielder have not yet reached an agreement on wages and fees. But negotiations are tense and the green light could arrive as early as this week. At that point, the Juventus doctor will arrive Brazil For medical visits, since Douglas is busy right now America’s Cup.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Juventus’ potential new transfer coup spoke of Brazil’s decline in light of the Copa America, as he provided more than one assist for… Thiago Motta. This is how you want to use: “I am here to give my best for the national team. Obviously I would like to be a starter, but between us midfielders, there is a very healthy competition. We are a very young midfield. Everyone is here to try to do their best and try to help Brazil -Douglas Lewis quotes- In the meantime, the coach will choose Dorival. I think I have the ability to play very well as a midfielder and as a midfielder. He will choose, I am here to help, and if he allows me to play as a starting player, I will be happy. But if not, I will support my teammates and our national team“.

