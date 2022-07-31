Juventus and Allegri after the knockout with Real: “We can still grow a lot”

Good indicators despite the knockout: Real Madrid is very strong but Juventus has a lot of room to grow. That’s basically the thought of Max Allegri after he struggled 2-0 in Pasadena against European champions Carlo Ancelotti. Concepts expressed by the Juventus coach on the club’s website: “A good match – Max said – ends with a good ten days in the USA. We faced the strongest team in EuropeAs long as it was possible to play we did it, trying to manage the property and not throw the ball too far. I am satisfied with the boys’ workWe can still grow a lot, there are players who have to come back. There have been many occasions on both sides: We should have run our country with more patience. Now we rest for two days and then go back to work, the championship is approaching.”

Mattia Perin: “We are doing well, the group is growing”

“We are working well, absorbing a new playing system, I have seen a lot of preparation on the part of everyone. The group is growing, it takes time and matches like this are essential, because friendlies are no longer there; in front of great opponents like Real always want to win. What impression do you make? “You left it off competitors? It’s a team impression being saved, and that’s exactly the goal we want to get to. We’re working towards it. I’m fine, physically, and I’m mentally charged.”

MANUEL LOCATELI: “A good test but we have to win again”

“Good test: we are sorry for the result, but I have seen good things. The team is working and growing well in light of the championship; we are not hiding, we have to come back to win and work for it, and I must say the work is at an excellent level. There is a good atmosphere and it was a tour Really helpful and positive.”