Juventus: Alessandro Nasi as new president to replace Agnelli? Sports – Football

Turin – “The Superliga Matt but football just isn’t feeling well either. Reframing Ionesco (not Woody Allen), this bequeaths us the most exciting goal of an era Modern football. However, it is hard to think that the ‘Club of the Twelve’ flip can be exhausted with a simple handshake withUEFA To agree to the rediscovered unit after the cleavage hypothesis. It will not be the case because most of those clubs are correct Balloon multinational corporations, right Now Debts Versus 7.5 billion with extremely losing balance sheets due to Personnel costs It becomes unsustainable. The epidemic of Coronavirus disease He did the rest by digging a trench that would be difficult to return from. They have tried it with Superlega JP Morgan It would have put in 3.5 billion but the project failed with the response of the masses and politics. But the problem remains: it is imposed by law Costs and revenues, Especially when the work is on a large scale my world With most of the clubs now listed, the properties are spread across the globe. In fact, for football, the question is more complicated because in addition to the money, there is exactly that Fans, History and Romance That everyone looks upon as being in love. It is a pity that they are responsible Capital. The eternal struggle between Head and heartThe dangers of shortening the balloon circus that will come out anyway will change. Starting directly in Turin Andrea Agnelli After a fool appears destined to leave the presidency Juventus.

Alessandro Nasi

Rumors within the club confirm that Umberto’s son will replace his cousin Alessandro Nasi. Forty-six years oldHe spent much of it in the United States, where he trained as a bank manager Like an investment Merrill Lynch JP Morgan Then under the direction of the former CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Sergio MarchionneeNasi, a very respectable director. Currently He is the vice president Exor, Director and partner of the Dutch Giovanni Agnelli B.V. At the head of the financial company is headed John Elkan Which in turn controls Fca. He is also the chief Comau, Which is making robots that is part of the group Stilants. He studied in the US and has always been out of the spotlight. Until he became a partner of Alina Seridova. Nasi is also the chief Iveco defense vehicles But also a managing partner of the Turin Simple Company ‘Stone’ Which takes its name from the monolithic castle of Levanto, where it was located at the beginning of the twentieth century Giovanni Agnelli (The attorney’s grandfather) built the beautiful villa – a Cinque Terre jewel, which then remained in the Nasi branch.

The new project

What will Juventus be born with? Alessandro Nasi? Of course, it will take a change, not necessarily a revolution. The password will not change size, but definitely rationalizationBecause the Bianconeri accounts were facing obvious difficulty even before the pandemic. Choose to bet on a big player like Cristiano Ronaldo On the one hand it created an imbalance in budgets and on the other hand it did not even lead to the heroes they had always dreamed of. Superlega’s idea was the last card Andrea Agnelli He played but lost his hand. Even stars Fabio Paratici e Pavel Nedved. On the way to renewal, Alessandro Nasi appears ready to focus on changing the club’s image, and possibly engaging former champions such as David Trezeguet e Alessandro Del Piero.