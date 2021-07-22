July 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Just a vaccination party? Then I don't play." Dates in danger in Italy - Libero Quotidiano

“Just a vaccination party? Then I don’t play.” Dates in danger in Italy – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese July 22, 2021 2 min read

A clear position was expressed Eric Clapton For his concerts in Italy and around the world. The guitarist, who is planning two appointments at the Unipol Arena in Bologna in May 2022, announced that he has already run out, He will not play in clubs and concert halls that require a Covid vaccination. He announced it himself after instructing Boris Johnson About the need to have a certificate certifying immunization, the so-called Green Pass, also in the UK for major events.

Coronavirus, two doses of Pfizer and Astrazeneca protect against a delta variant: the study that changes the picture

Videos on this topic

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, July 19th, my honor obligates me to announce myself – said Clapton -. I want to say to everyone I would never play at any stage with an audience that suffers from discriminationAnd again: “If it is not possible for everyone to attend the party, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Furthermore, the English artist also said that he had a A “disastrous experience” with the AstraZeneca vaccine. His decision may also include Italy, where Clapton will perform next year with stops in Milan and Bologna, while he will have several concerts in the United States starting next September. A guitarist’s decision is very different from a situation Bruce Springsteen, That would require a completely immune audience for his next Broadway performance.

Boldrini wants to vaccinate immigrants:

Videos on this topic

READ  Schedule, TV channel, schedule, USA Team USA free live stream and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taormina, Tonight at the Nations Prize 2021 until July 25: Guests and Program

July 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The post that worries followers

July 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sky, now a summer full of sports full of emotions to follow wherever you want! – OA Sport

July 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

“A call to not vaccinate is a call to die.” Delta version, what Italy risks – Libero Quotidiano

July 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Just a vaccination party? Then I don’t play.” Dates in danger in Italy – Libero Quotidiano

July 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ten years ago the end of the shuttle era

July 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Prime Minister Against Not Vaccination: Commit to Vaccination by October

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt