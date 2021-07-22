“Just a vaccination party? Then I don’t play.” Dates in danger in Italy – Libero Quotidiano

A clear position was expressed Eric Clapton For his concerts in Italy and around the world. The guitarist, who is planning two appointments at the Unipol Arena in Bologna in May 2022, announced that he has already run out, He will not play in clubs and concert halls that require a Covid vaccination. He announced it himself after instructing Boris Johnson About the need to have a certificate certifying immunization, the so-called Green Pass, also in the UK for major events.



“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, July 19th, my honor obligates me to announce myself – said Clapton -. I want to say to everyone I would never play at any stage with an audience that suffers from discriminationAnd again: “If it is not possible for everyone to attend the party, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Furthermore, the English artist also said that he had a A “disastrous experience” with the AstraZeneca vaccine. His decision may also include Italy, where Clapton will perform next year with stops in Milan and Bologna, while he will have several concerts in the United States starting next September. A guitarist’s decision is very different from a situation Bruce Springsteen, That would require a completely immune audience for his next Broadway performance.



