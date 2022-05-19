May 19, 2022

Juric before Torino-Roma: "Belotti's decision after the match"

Mirabelle Hunt May 19, 2022 2 min read

Torino is approaching the last game of the 2021/22 season, arriving at the Olympic Rome by Jose Mourinho. Ivan Juric presents as usual the match at a press conference, the last match before his first championship with Turin.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 2.00 pm, and Juric is expected to arrive.

14.08 Ivan Juric has arrived, press conference will start soon.

Tomorrow the season against Roma ends. What would you like to see?

I would like to see the usual things. It would be a shame not to have a good match, even if we get to the end and there are some problems“.

Will Bricalo play tomorrow?

I knew two months ago that he was not to stay, because he would like to have another try. I would just like to say thank you to him, because he worked like a professional. I have worked a lot. Everyone makes their own choices. I repeat that I have known her for two months and this is not surprising. I had no doubts about his commitment or about other men who might not stay, so I will treat him as always. If he doesn’t play it’s a technical choice

