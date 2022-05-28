May 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ultima tendenza per il ponte del 2 Giugno

June 2 Bridge, Forecast Really Changed, Confirmation Comes Today, Let’s See What Happens “ILMETEO.it

Noah French May 28, 2022 2 min read

Weather: June 2 Bridge, forecast really changed, confirmation has arrived today, let’s see what happens

In early June, a new strong heat wave in Italy. Sub-tropical air masses are coming

The latest trend for the long weekend of June 2ndThe first confirmations of the weather forecast will come early next June, including the bridge Republic Day.

In fact, the latest update changes the forecast, briefly with significant effects in ItalySummer begins Heat the engines in a disruptive manner and the main protagonist will always be himself: African resistance.

What causes a sudden turn of the burning high pressure?

To answer this question, we must, as usual, broaden our view of the entire hemisphere and analyze the relevant meteorological statistics. Well, from the maps it becomes clear in the first days of June one Deep low pressure area (Hurricane) Going deep On the Portuguese coast in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Due to the counter-clockwise rotation of the currents around the lower depression, this massive atmospheric engine will attract a significant combination of subtropical extraction of warm air coming directly from the red-hot deserts of Morocco to the Mediterranean. And Algeria.

The “cusp” of the African anticyclonic promenade would push it towards the Iberian Peninsula and France, and then capture much of Central and Southern Europe, including Italy.

So it has been a long time Bridge of the Republic (Thursday, June 2) The contradictions of one are increasing more and more The whole summer of fresh and important heat wave. Due to the subtropical origin of the wind (inside the Sahara Desert), except for the sunRising temperature With values ​​above the climatic average: it can be translated into new combustion of heat as the thermometers are ready to spray. Widely above 35 C especially in the central south and two main islands.
It will be much hotter in the north as well, however we cannot currently rule out the possibility of locals Heat storms, Especially in the Alps and adjacent plains. However, we will have the opportunity to talk about it in our next update.

See also  In the last decade of May, after the double African heat wave, everything could change, updates ILMETEO.it

June 2: A new strong heat wave is confirmed in ItalyJune 2: A new strong heat wave is confirmed in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Weather report. Switzerland, Part of glacier collapses off Grand Campin, kills 3B Meteo

May 28, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Try c me the true story of the swindler who deceived America

May 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Bridge June 2, Today’s updates have significantly changed the forecast, details ILMETEO.it

May 27, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

June 2 Bridge, Forecast Really Changed, Confirmation Comes Today, Let’s See What Happens “ILMETEO.it

May 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Foamy coffee cream even without cream thanks to the clever recipe of 3 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes

May 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The night sky is polluted by ‘photobomber’ moons – space and astronomy

May 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Only Juventus and Atletico Madrid say no to buying Di Maria”

May 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt