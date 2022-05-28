June 2 Bridge, Forecast Really Changed, Confirmation Comes Today, Let’s See What Happens “ILMETEO.it

Weather: June 2 Bridge, forecast really changed, confirmation has arrived today, let’s see what happens

In early June, a new strong heat wave in Italy. Sub-tropical air masses are coming

The latest trend for the long weekend of June 2ndThe first confirmations of the weather forecast will come early next June, including the bridge Republic Day.

In fact, the latest update changes the forecast, briefly with significant effects in ItalySummer begins Heat the engines in a disruptive manner and the main protagonist will always be himself: African resistance.

What causes a sudden turn of the burning high pressure?

To answer this question, we must, as usual, broaden our view of the entire hemisphere and analyze the relevant meteorological statistics. Well, from the maps it becomes clear in the first days of June one Deep low pressure area (Hurricane) Going deep On the Portuguese coast in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Due to the counter-clockwise rotation of the currents around the lower depression, this massive atmospheric engine will attract a significant combination of subtropical extraction of warm air coming directly from the red-hot deserts of Morocco to the Mediterranean. And Algeria.

The “cusp” of the African anticyclonic promenade would push it towards the Iberian Peninsula and France, and then capture much of Central and Southern Europe, including Italy.

So it has been a long time Bridge of the Republic (Thursday, June 2) The contradictions of one are increasing more and more The whole summer of fresh and important heat wave. Due to the subtropical origin of the wind (inside the Sahara Desert), except for the sunRising temperature With values ​​above the climatic average: it can be translated into new combustion of heat as the thermometers are ready to spray. Widely above 35 C especially in the central south and two main islands.

It will be much hotter in the north as well, however we cannot currently rule out the possibility of locals Heat storms, Especially in the Alps and adjacent plains. However, we will have the opportunity to talk about it in our next update.

