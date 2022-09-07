Jump from the third floor to escape the flames

Professional journalist, writing news, politics and economics: I’ve worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past, I also handled social media management and copywriting for various communications agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).

Hell in a karaoke bar. On the evening of Tuesday, September 6, around 9 p.m., a fire broke out in a room at Binh Duong, Near Ho Chi Minh, in Vietnam the South. The fire engulfed the building, trapping the people inside: at least they could be counted 12 dead. Some of the wounded, in total 11, will be arms And the broken legs: They will launch from the second and third floors to escape the flames.

Panic in the room

The fire broke out at 9 pm local time (4 pm in Italy) in the city of Vietnam Binh Duong, About twenty kilometers from Ho Chi Minh.

The fire destroyed the second and third floors of the four-storey building, trapping customers and personality Inside, according to state media reports.

Firefighters during firefighting operations

There will be at least 12 dead11 injured: the toll still stands temporary.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined: Who is responsible? Nguyen Thanh Ham, Appealed by ANSA, he explained that an investigation had been opened.

Witness story

Among the wounded there are also people with legs And the Broken arms.

A witness told him, “A lot of people have fled through the main entrance, but many others They jumped out of the building and broke their limbs“.

Tragic antecedents

This is the most dramatic fire in Vietnam since 2018, which occurred in residential building In Ho Chi Minh City, which killed 13 people.

In 2016, in the capital Hanoi, Always in a karaoke bar, a similar tragedy: 13 dead.

This incident convinced the authorities to search suspected nightclubs Ignore basic safety rulesall over the country.

last August, Three firefighters were killed Trying to put out a fire another karaoke bar, Always in Hanoi.



