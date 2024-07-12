July Promo Codes

Every month, players of Niantic’s AR game Pokémon Go can get free items like Poké Balls and Max Revives.

Promo codes and bundles are an easy way to get them. Free items in Pokémon GoThese can be simple consumable items like Poké Balls or avatar-exclusive items from popular brands that enhance your avatar with a special touch. This guide will show you which codes are currently available for Pokémon Go in May 2024 and how you can redeem them.

Pokemon Go Codes —

Codes are rarely released, but they allow you to get your hands on things to customize your avatar and more. Other codes simply provide some consumables, but they also come in handy from time to time.

Players in rural areas will find it particularly useful, as they don’t have access to a steady supply of items like Poké Balls and other essential game consumables. Here’s the updated list of codes: