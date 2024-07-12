July Promo Codes

July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024

Every month, players of Niantic’s AR game Pokémon Go can get free items like Poké Balls and Max Revives.

Promo codes and bundles are an easy way to get them. Free items in Pokémon GoThese can be simple consumable items like Poké Balls or avatar-exclusive items from popular brands that enhance your avatar with a special touch. This guide will show you which codes are currently available for Pokémon Go in May 2024 and how you can redeem them.

Pokemon Go Codes —

Codes are rarely released, but they allow you to get your hands on things to customize your avatar and more. Other codes simply provide some consumables, but they also come in handy from time to time.

Players in rural areas will find it particularly useful, as they don’t have access to a steady supply of items like Poké Balls and other essential game consumables. Here’s the updated list of codes:

  • SXHCTVYDHTPVU – Solar x100 (expiry unknown)
  • PQV2VFB9LD46E – Lunarpower x100 (expiry unknown)
  • For 5 CQZ 7852 CP – Solar x100 (expiry unknown)
  • XZU46EAHWPKLK – Giant Ball x10, Potion x5 (Expiration Unknown)
  • FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON – Fendi sweatshirt. By spinning special Fendi PokéStops, you can also get a hat and a shirt (expires January 2025)

Prime Gaming Rewards

  • Bovine x1, Max Potion x1 (Dose until June 14, 2024)

How to redeem promo codes in Pokémon Go —

Pokémon Go players have several options for redeeming promo codes depending on their smartphone operating system:

Redeem in-game codes on Android

  • Open the app
  • Tap the Poké Ball icon on the map, which will take you to the main menu.
  • Open the store in the main menu.
  • In the store, scroll to the “Promotion” section.
  • Enter the promo code in the text field and then click “Redeem”

Redeem codes on the web (Android and iOS)

  • go to Rewards Page In Niantic
  • Log in with your coach account.
  • Enter the promo code in the text field and then click “Redeem”

