Julian Assange has arrived in Australia. Wife: “He needs time, he has to get used to freedom” – News

“Julian wanted me to sincerely thank you all. He wanted to be here. But you have to understand what he’s been through. He needs time. He needs to heal. I’m asking you, please, give us space, give us privacy to find our place.” Thus, Stella Assange, wife of the WikiLeaks founder, explains that her husband, who is finally free, will not speak at the present time. She added: “He needs to get used to freedom. Someone who went through something similar told me yesterday that freedom comes slowly. And I want Julian to have this space to slowly rediscover freedom.”

A few hours ago, he pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to obtain and disseminate information about national defense” before the American justice court in Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, to put an end to the judicial ordeal. Which lasted 14 years. The confession by the 52-year-old WikiLeaks founder was part of the plea bargaining process granted by US President Joe Biden, which allowed him to leave for his native Australia as a free man. Assange will not be able to return to the United States unless he obtains permission to do so, the US Department of Justice announced following the plea agreement and release of the WikiLeaks founder. A year on a flight to Canberra: “He traveled to the United States without authorization.”

Wearing a dark suit, an ochre tie, and his white hair slicked back, Assange was calm and in good spirits, according to reporters in the courtroom. After pleading guilty, he joked to Judge Ramona Manglona that he was “waiting for the outcome of the hearing.” He was sentenced to five years and two months in prison, the same amount of time he had already served in a maximum-security prison near London. A necessary but formal ritual, especially since the Australian had signed the plea agreement in the United Kingdom on June 24, before boarding a private jet funded by more than half a million dollars in donations. “I read it carefully,” he said of the agreement.

When the judge asked him what he did to commit the crime he was accused of, Assange replied: “I encouraged my source to provide confidential information in order to publish it. I believe the First Amendment protects such activity…” Therefore, the founder of WikiLeaks did not despair of taking a pebble from his shoe, stressing that in his opinion, “the First Amendment and the Espionage Act are in conflict with each other, but I accept that it will be difficult to win a case like this.” Under all these circumstances.”

