Juice Probe Shows Us the Moon and Earth During an Unforgettable Maneuver

On August 20, 2024, ESA Juice Probe give us a giftVery suggestive picture of the Earthcaptured during its journey to Jupiter. It was launched on April 14, 2023 from the European Spaceport in French Guiana aboard an Ariane 5 rocket, Juice follows a complex path. Which will take you to fly over Luna, Venus and Terra Several times before reaching the gas giant, Jupiterin the year 2031.

To reach JupiterEuropean Space Agency engineers have created complex pathwhich involves using the gravity of other celestial bodies as a kind of activity. Slingshot effect. This technology, known as “gravity assist,” Saves a lot of fuel. An unforgettable maneuver. the first An important stage of this journey It was done in the last few hours with one A maneuver that has never been tried before. On August 19, 2024, Juice approached the Moon, using its gravity to change its trajectory slightly. When it was Distance 750 km, Ha Take the picture he sent us. H which you see in the red box. The next day it was Earth’s turn: during this second flyby, the probe approached our planet at a distance of about 6,807 kilometers, exposing it to… The opportunity to take a truly amazing photo..

these First flights soon They were part of an elaborate celestial choreography, which they allowed, in this case. slow down slight Investigation for put it on the right trackThis is in light of a subsequent meeting with VenusIn fact, instead of aiming directly, Towards JupiterIn the future, Juice will make several flybys of Venus and Earth, Using its gravity like a slingshot to gain speed (yes now) and correct its course. See also Psychological test: choose the sun and find out how others see you, it's all true

Photos taken by Control rooms By Goss, which was not intended for scientific purposes or to photograph the Earth and Moon, but only To check the correct performance of the probe’s instruments during the flight. However, the European Space Agency’s engineers took advantage of the opportunity to take pictures of the Earth and the Moon, which theyyear giving the world a unique perspective of our planet. And now? Therefore, in the coming years, The juice will continue its journey to Jupiter.do more flying over Venus (in August 2025) and Terra (September 2026 and January 2029). Once it reaches its destination, in July 2031, The probe will study Jupiter’s icy moons in detail, Looking for evidence of existence oceans underground Hence, there is a possibility of Extraterrestrial life forms.