Journey to My Day, New State of Play Trailer for Samurai – Nerd4.life

Journey to my day She reappeared in Trailer for a movie also in play condition Sony PlayStation, confirms its arrival on PS4 and PS5 as well as on PC and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Developed by Flying Wild Hog, Trek to Yomi is a scrolling action adventure set in 2D but with 3D graphics, set in Feudal Japan. It is a game that relies heavily on storytelling, and it gathers inspiration from the history of Japan and Shinto mythology.

In this context, we witness Hiroki’s story which intertwine with other stories, the stories of his ancestors, which are organized to give life to a story on different time scales that reflect on each other. It is an epic and tragic story, founded on the combat and dramatic moments that contribute to Hiroki’s growth and development.

The stated inspiration from the developers is the classic films of Akira Kurosawa, which also appears with a certain clarity in the graphic style, which is especially adopted in a somewhat unusual black and white based on Unreal Engine. Therefore the pillars of Journey to Yomi are a certain originality regarding the reconstruction of Japanese feudal settings and costumes and fidelity to the style of classic samurai cinema and traditional characters in Japan.

The result is a very interesting game, as evidenced once again by this presentation. The trip is expected to start to Yomi 2022 It doesn’t have a specific date yet, but it’s expected to go live on Xbox Game Pass upon release, as well as on PC, PS4, and PS5. Announced at E3 2021 with a trailer and some photos.