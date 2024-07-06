Journey through the Pillars of Creation with the Hubble and James Webb telescopes: Here’s the 3D video

Credit: NASA



the NASA She released a stunning new video using images from space telescopes. James Webb H Hubble Allows us to travel across a 3D cloning The follower Pillars of CreationFamous star forming region located in Eagle Nebula.

The fascinating aspect of the video lies in the fact that in astronomy we are always used to observing cosmic structures. expected 2d On the celestial dome, because unfortunately we do not have spaceships that allow us to travel there. It creates 3D representations Starting an object from just a 2D image is very complex, like trying to understand the 3D structure of a car by looking only at the front image.

However, if the object is observed, different wavelengthsHere it becomes possible to create Realistic 3D representationsAnd that’s exactly what NASA astronomers did using data at different wavelengths of light.Visual And fromInfrared From the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. And so the video allows us to do that. Flying in the corners of creation Take a look at the stars and the gas and dust they’re made of.

Creating this kind of 3D visualization also has an important aspect. Inclusivenessbecause it requires creation. 3D model From leaving. This was the last one. released Free By NASA, so that they can be printed to give people with visual impairments the opportunity to experience the structure of these majestic cosmic clouds.

I Pillars of Creation They were renamed this way because of the column shape first revealed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. These structures are located in Eagle Nebula They are far away 6500 light years From us. Each column is long. several light years away It can be considered a kind of Formulating the universeWhere new generations of stars are formed inside it.

Using data at different wavelengths from Hubble and James Webb allows us to highlight the different components of the clouds. For example, they contain a large amount of dust that absorbs the optical radiation of the stars inside the pillars. However, usingInfraredthe dust columns become like transparent It is therefore possible to observe its content.

The gas inside is also nearly transparent to infrared radiation, so it is possible to study in detail, by combining optical and infrared data, New inhabitants of the stars Which are formed in the nebula and the conditions of temperature and density of the gas.