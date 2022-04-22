Johnson and Modi sign India-GBU-Ultima Ora Defense and Security Agreement

(ANSA) – New Delhi, April 22 – India and the United Kingdom have signed a new treaty on an Expanded Defense and Security Partnership. The agreement was signed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is visiting New Delhi today.



The two leaders said at a press conference that the two countries had a “common interest” in keeping the Indo-Pacific region “open and free” and the New Partnership constituted a “ten-year commitment”.



Modi welcomed Johnson this morning in New Delhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister, to greet a guard of honour.



This is the second day of Johnson’s official visit to India, which started yesterday in Gujarat.



Following the meeting with Modi, the British Prime Minister held a meeting with the Foreign Minister, Subramaniam Jaishankar, during which he discussed with him the implementation of the “2030 roadmap” for bilateral cooperation.



In a tweet from Indian Government Spokesperson Arindam Bagshi, the Foreign Office commented that Johnson’s visit “will advance India-UK relations, elevating the status of a global strategic partnership in 2021”. (handle).

