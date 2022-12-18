John Carmack leaves the Meta and points the finger at the company’s poor management – Multiplayer.it

John Carmackco-founder of id Software and longtime programmer who worked on Quake, Doom, and Wolfenstein, announced will be left for deadMark Zuckerberg, formerly known as Facebook. In 2013 he became the chief technology officer of Oculus prior to its acquisition, and as of 2019 he is a consultant on technology and products related to virtual reality. In doing so, he sent a long post to his co-workers, where he talked about and also about the positive results Serious management problems Of the very ineffective VR section, which he decided to share on Facebook after excerpts were leaked online.

“This is the end of my decade in VR. I have mixed feelings,” Carmack begins the long post, which you can read in full. this linkwhere he later recalls the positive results achieved during his Metta career.

Quest 2 is exactly what I wanted to see from the start: mobile hardware, indoor-outdoor tracking, optional PC streaming, 4K display (almost), cost-effective. For all the complaints I have about our software, millions of people have We still benefit from it. We have a good product. It’s a successful product and successful products make the world a better place. Everything could have happened a little faster and better if different decisions had been made, but we’ve built something of value.”

However, Carmack doesn’t mind talking to his former colleagues about Meta’s big issues of inefficiency in the virtual reality sector. In particular, he points a finger at the problematic management, even saying so self sabotage company.

The problem is our competence. […] An organization that only knows inefficiency is not ready for the inevitable competition, but in fact, what hurts me the most is seeing 5% GPU usage in production. It bothers me.”

“We have an awful lot of people and resources, but we are constantly sabotaging ourselves and wasting our efforts. There is no cure for the pill. I think our organization operates at half the efficiency that would make me happy.”

Carmack also erroneously declared that he was frustrated that, despite being so prominent within the meta, It wasn’t “convincing” enough To solve problems before they cause damage.

“It’s been a struggle for me here. I have a high-profile voice here, so I feel like I should be able to turn things around, but I’m clearly not convincing enough. […] I haven’t been able to eliminate some silly problem before it causes damage or sets a trend and I have a team to steadfastly pursue that. I think my impact on the periphery was positive, but not decisive.”

However, Carmack is convinced that Virtual reality has great potential and that “there’s no better company than Meta to do this”, although there is “a lot of room for improvement” on how things are done. He added that from now on he will work full-time at his startup Keen Technologies, which is engaged in the development of artificial intelligence.

For Meta, this is another major drawback, after the head of Horizon VR left the company, which is simultaneously losing billions of dollars due to investments made in the metaverse.