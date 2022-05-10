Joel Embiid stars in Crypto.com’s latest movie, “Fortune Favors the Brave.”

Crypto.com has released the latest installment in its “Fortune Favors the Brave” series, starring Philadelphia 76ers center and current NBA top scorer Joel Embiid as the star. To add an extra layer of authenticity and passion to the short film, Bill Self, a two-time NCAA head coach and former college coach at Embiid, serves as the film’s narrator.

The film uses Embiid’s challenging journey to NBA stardom to focus on commitment, determination, and overcoming the misfortune and doubts of others. In doing so, the production notes Embiid’s emigration to the United States from Cameroon at the age of 16, his recruitment by the famous University of Kansas Jayhawks basketball team, and his experiences with injuries and doubts. During his college and formative years in the NBA.

Of course, as many know, after overcoming all of these hurdles, Embiid is now a five-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA Team member, and three-time All-Defensive Team member. He is also the top scorer of the current NBA season, which led to him being honored as one of the top nominees for this year’s Player of the Year (MVP) award.

The Embiid version of “Fortune Favors the Brave” comes on the heels of two other star versions starring Matt Damon and LeBron James respectively, with the first movie series premiering in October 2021. Recently, Crypto. Sponsored the 94th Academy Awards in the United States, to preview her latest humanitarian film that raised $3.6 million for Ukrainians through the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

Crypto.com’s inclusion of Embiid and LeBron in its marketing efforts comes as part of the cryptocurrency exchange’s tireless dedication to positioning itself in high-level sporting contexts, where the company’s logo can also be seen printed at events such as the Miami Grand Prix, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, and the UFC And a number of other international sports and leisure facilities.