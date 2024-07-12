Jenny’s New Birth and Tony’s Biting Revenge – Daily

Episode 3 of temptation island It shares something with Fyodor Dostoevsky’s bibliography: stupid As the protagonist. A happy literary coincidence brings us Tony Randapassionate about literature, who has already introduced himself as Mr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Will be Dr. Jekyll But let’s not expect too much from Catania. We (naively) thought that the worst had already happened within the first 20 minutes of the broadcast, but no, there is no end to the worst and during the third episode of the dating show, 40-Year-Old Deejay’s Rampant Show To my sweet friend Jenny desolate scene.

Jenny chose to take her life into her own hands.

Jenny Guardiano is 26 years old, and has lost a lot of her life behind an arrogant, selfish man (judging by what we’ve seen on TV, obviously). In love and with classic ham on her eyes, She put her freedom aside to please the man standing next to her.He had given up the typical twenty-something experiences, parties with friends, group vacations, the possibility of discovering who he was and who he wanted to be. A national reality show was needed to understand that what he was in was a prison, not a relationship.

Thanks to the support of the other girls on the island, who reminded her (girl power!) how beautiful, smart, intelligent, valuable, etc. she was, Jenny stopped worrying about what Tony was and started doing what she wanted. She floated among the temptresses, wore seductive dresses, and danced until dawn. “It made me think I was walking wrong.” She confesses during the fire. She understands, saying, “He made me feel small,” but today she “no longer intends to be treated that way.” Is she ready to move on and build a new life free from the clutches of Mr. Jekyll? Unfortunately not. The ham remains firmly in place, and she declares that “the feeling is not extinguished.”

Tony’s Biting Revenge

Ginny’s new videos are immediately shown to Tony at Benito’s. He repeats, amidst the reproaches of his fellow competitors – all except the incorrigible Leno – that if he forbade his girlfriend to wear too revealing clothes, it is “to protect her”, because “he is older, he knows how the world goes”. Hello, patriarchy? Not happy, he insists that giving up the miniskirt is not a serious matter, considering that To be with her he gave up boat parties surrounded by other women..

What happens in the next scene? Tony is seen toasting to “women, parties, boats, and the good life.” On a boat in the middle of the sea, he holds a bottle of champagne and is surrounded by, to be specific, beautiful women in bikinis. An immature gesture? Of course not, Tony is just confusedPoor guy, he has to decide whether to go out single and live the good life or, since he’s now approaching 42, settle for the no less gorgeous Jenny and finally get his head right.