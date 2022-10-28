Jellyfish invade the beaches: what a strange October!

Jellyfish still infest beaches today. What a strange thing to see in October. Let’s learn more about this strange phenomenon.

eyelashes jellyfish on the beach In mid-October. possible? Apparently yes. In fact, it has recently been possible to watch a wide area of jellyfish cannonball On the coast of the United States.

Cannonball jellyfish, also called Stomolophus Meleagris, is a particularly jellyfish with a distinctive umbrella shape, with a root mouth. They are mainly found on the eastern coast of the Pacific Ocean, but they often travel to various regions of the tropical Atlantic.

But what were thousands of beach jellyfish doing on US beaches? Let’s find out together, try to understand better Why to this unexpected phenomenon.

Artillery jellyfish invade beaches: what happened

L ‘Seeing jellyfish artillery Occurred in the United States, specifically on the northern coast of Cape Hatteras Beach National Parknear North Carolina.

To find them, it was some national park rangers who immediately called Department of Natural Resources in GeorgiaIn order to better understand what the problem is.

After several investigations, it was discovered that the event was not determined by chance. In fact, in October, it was also seen in North Carolina waters red scorpion drum

It is a certain fish during the breeding season—which falls only in October—that it lays its eggs in North Carolina’s seas, thus attracting thousands of jellyfish, greedy for fish eggs.

What happens is that once the jellyfish is voluntarily satiated on the beach, but don’t worry that they haven’t died and won’t thaw from the heat because the temperatures are already cold and fortunately the jellyfish will have to wait to rise. The tides are back in the water.