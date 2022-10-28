October 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Jellyfish invade the beaches: what a strange October!

Jellyfish invade the beaches: what a strange October!

Samson Paul October 28, 2022 2 min read

Jellyfish still infest beaches today. What a strange thing to see in October. Let’s learn more about this strange phenomenon.

Jellyfish found on the beach – Photo from Pixabay

For all other updates, follow us on Instagram

eyelashes jellyfish on the beach In mid-October. possible? Apparently yes. In fact, it has recently been possible to watch a wide area of jellyfish cannonball On the coast of the United States.

Cannonball jellyfish, also called Stomolophus Meleagris, is a particularly jellyfish with a distinctive umbrella shape, with a root mouth. They are mainly found on the eastern coast of the Pacific Ocean, but they often travel to various regions of the tropical Atlantic.

But what were thousands of beach jellyfish doing on US beaches? Let’s find out together, try to understand better Why to this unexpected phenomenon.

Artillery jellyfish invade beaches: what happened

Jellyfish event on the beach
Cannonball jellyfish was found on the beach – Image from Pinterest

L ‘Seeing jellyfish artillery Occurred in the United States, specifically on the northern coast of Cape Hatteras Beach National Parknear North Carolina.

You may also be interested in —-> Heavy fines for those who kill and mistreat jellyfish: the decision

To find them, it was some national park rangers who immediately called Department of Natural Resources in GeorgiaIn order to better understand what the problem is.

After several investigations, it was discovered that the event was not determined by chance. In fact, in October, it was also seen in North Carolina waters red scorpion drum

It is a certain fish during the breeding season—which falls only in October—that it lays its eggs in North Carolina’s seas, thus attracting thousands of jellyfish, greedy for fish eggs.

See also  All of Europe is in red and yellow regions only in Italy and Spain. And also in Germany the mandatory vaccination is running

You may also be interested in —-> Why do jellyfish sting? Let’s find out what to do if we end up under their claws

What happens is that once the jellyfish is voluntarily satiated on the beach, but don’t worry that they haven’t died and won’t thaw from the heat because the temperatures are already cold and fortunately the jellyfish will have to wait to rise. The tides are back in the water.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The heavy legacy of the Lamorians: 80,000 immigrants landed in 2022

October 28, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Small and defenseless? This is the real face of ants

October 27, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

A woman was killed and swallowed by a 5-meter snake: a terrifying discovery in Indonesia

October 27, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Boxe, Guido Vianello Between Episodes, Books and Piano: The Gladiator’s Return to Rome

October 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

How do you use physical editions of video games? Coasters or is it better to chase pigeons? – Multiplayer.it

October 28, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Jellyfish invade the beaches: what a strange October!

October 28, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

SAS submits monthly operating reports to the US court and declares certain financial information for the group – Italiavola & Travel

October 28, 2022 Noah French