Jeep Wrangler is poorly lowered: see what happens (video)

What happens when a 2008 Jeep Wrangler that has been weathered for a long time is cleaned and refurbished? The result was amazing.

When you’re roaming in the cities or even in the suburbs You often come across abandoned cars that have been badly aged And without care. This is what happened to anyone Jeep Wrangler 2008, rediscovered and refined with excellent results.

The Stars and Lines chariot was parked outside, thus exposed to all kinds of weather. From rain to snow and from cold to scorching sun. All dealerships who are definitely not good for chassis vehicles. If we add to this that it was never cleaned, one can only imagine in what condition it was found.

Among the mud and leaves stuck everywhere, as well as several grease stains on the employee saddle AMMO New York City He had to work a lot. First of all, he had to remove all the internal removable components to give it a good cleaning, therefore, for the exterior, a rust-resistant material was used. Parts damaged over time were renewed, the bodywork was polished and the blue paint and protective coating were restored.

Jeep Wrangler, how did the story begin

Off-road vehicle was created by pocket Starting in 1986 to replace CJ. Over the years, four different versions have appeared: YJ, TJ, JK, and JL.

born from ashes CJ-7 The study of this machine began in 1982 under the guidance of the chief engineer Chuck Michigan. In the fall of 1983, the finished project received approval and the American manufacturer began to produce prototypes to check the quality of the new tire.

In the spring of 1984, the first bodies of what would later become the final model were built, also useful for road tests. At the end of 1985, the development would see its completion and in February 1986 at the Chicago Auto Show, it would make its public debut. Jeep Wrangler.

Starting on May 13 of the same year in Canada, actual production will begin at the Brampton plant and then sale.

The Ohio Corporation’s goal was to create a vehicle that was more comfortable and manageable than the old CJ, one that would be able to attract more buyers who were looking for a vehicle not only for pure fun, but also for regular daily commuting. So the design on the track was expanded, the ground clearance was made a little lower and new shock absorbers were introduced. The windshield was widened and tilted, and the wiper blades placed on the windshield gave it a distinct advantage, with removable and washable doors.

From the point of view of the engine, the first group was completely gasoline. 2.5 AMC 150 Series 4-cylinder with 5-speed manual gearbox and 4.2, 6-cylinder in-line AMC, 258 Series 112 HP 5-speed manual or 3-speed automatic. This option will be available until 1990. Then the new 4.0 will debut. , AMC 242 6-cylinder series with 180 hp injection.