Jazz pass! The return of the Kiyasu Jazz Festival

There are only a few days left until the 23rd Chiasso Jazz Festival of Culture and Music, which this year has the title JAZZ PASS: A Kind of “Freedom for All”, and finally, after two years of absence, a return to live music in front of the audience in the room.

A popular date and also frequented by many Como fans, the Teatro di Chiasso Jazz Film Festival hosts notable names on the international jazz scene. The 2022 edition is called JAZZ PASS, borrowing a term that has become part of our daily lives, but here it has been nicely transformed into a state of joy and entertainment.

The The 23rd Festival of Culture and Jazz, Even if it is with a light setting, it will bring In Chiasso from March 10 to 12, Real masters of improvisation will take turns on stage for three evenings with new projects capable of satisfying even more musical cravings, from the most demanding “aficionados of jazz” to a more diverse audience.

Every evening, a concert begins with eclectic French pianist Jackie Terrasson, to the special project created especially for the festival by Norwegian trumpeter Nils Peter Molfer with a band.

Locarno musician Gabriel Pizzoli and, in conclusion, the contamination of African American and Caribbean music proposed by award-winning Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and singer Aimee Nuviola, fellow countryman,

Two musicians who have known each other from an early age and recently decided to get back together, have been highly appreciated by the public and the press.

As per festival tradition, all three evenings will end with a live music after-party in the foyer and on the balcony of the movie theater, starting at 10:30pm.

The festival was made possible thanks to the Department of Cultural Activities in the Municipality of Chiasso, with the support of the Republic and Canton of Ticino – Fund Swisslos and AGE SA, in cooperation with RSI Rete Due.

• Thursday, March 10, 2022, 9:00 pm

Jackie Terrison Trio

Jackie Terrison calmly

Jerrod Portal Double Bass

Lukmil Perez . drums

• Friday, March 11, 2022, 9:00 pm

Nils Peter Mulfair meets R: ED

Nils Peter Mulfair Trumpet & Electronics

Gabriel Bezzoli Pianos, Keyboards & Electronics

Elijah Aneli guitars, electronics

Francesco Rezzonico Bass, electronics

Produced by RSI Rete Due for the Jazz Festival of Culture and Music

• Saturday 12 March 2022, 9:00 pm

Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aimee Nuviola

Viento y Tiempo

Gonzalo Rubalcaba piano

Amy Nuviola’s voice

Unique unnumbered place

Trio Jackie Terrasson, Thursday 10 March: 25 CHF / EUR

Meets Nils Peter Mulfair R: ED, Friday 11 March: CHF / euro 15

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola, Saturday 12 March: 25 Swiss francs / euro

Three Evenings of Tutu Festival 55 CHF / EUR

The Cinema Teatro ticket office is open to the public for information, reservations, ticket purchase and season tickets on the following days: from Wednesday to Friday from 17.00 to 19.30, on Saturday from 10.00 to 12.00 and from 17.00 to 19.30.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.ticketcorner.ch

Jackie Terrison Trio

Jackie Terrison

Born in Berlin to a French father and an American mother (a passion for jazz), Jackie Terrasson is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated talents to emerge on the world jazz scene between the 80s and 90s. He studied classical piano in Paris until he discovered his mother’s large collection of jazz recordings. At nineteen he left for the United States, set up a study residency at Berklee in Boston and then returned to Paris, where he worked with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Barney Wilen, and Ray Brown, among others. Returning to the United States in 1993 was marked by first prize in the prestigious “Thelonious Monk” competition in Washington, DC.

It is a precursor to a brilliant career that in a few years will lead him to play on stages all over the world and sign for the prestigious Blue Note.

In a technically idealistic style, Terrasson combines the European modernist tradition (listening to him might sometimes come to mind Debussy and Ravel) and high school of jazz piano improvisation, in keeping with a tradition that carries over from Art Tatum, through Bud Powell, Ahmed Jamal and Thelonius Monk, coming to Bill Evans. What is surprising about his playing is the sudden appearance of imaginative quotes and compositions, a natural sense of rhythm and an extraordinary dynamism. Although Terrasson is now best known as a soloist, he was for a long time a companion to singers such as Betty Carter or instrumentalists such as Tom Harrell and Wallace Rooney.

The trio’s current line-up, his favorite setting alongside solo piano, includes guitarist Geraud Portal and drummer Lukmil Perez.

Mark Oppen’s photo

Nils Peter Mulfair meets R: ED

Nils Peter Mulfair Trumpet & Electronics

Gabriel Bezzoli Pianos, Keyboards & Electronics

Elijah Aneli guitars, electronics

Francesco Rezzonico Bass, electronics

Produced by RSI Rete Due for the Jazz Festival of Culture and Music

The band R:ED, born out of the collaboration of Ticino pianist Gabriel Bezzoli and guitarist, producer and sound manipulator Ilia Aneli – often joined by other musicians – will be delighted to meet legendary Norwegian trumpeter, composer and producer Nils Peter Mulfer, a pioneer of electro-jazz music, at an evening An unprecedented special produced by Rete Due for the festival.

A sound that comes from the great cold, Nils Peter Mulfair’s trumpet is majestic but also subtle and poetic, to be heard on every track. Nils Peter, the son of a well-known Norwegian jazz musician, was fortunate enough, at a young age, to meet such figures as Elvin Jones, George Russell and Gary Peacock, and with the experience gained, to enter and work for all of the 80’s in the Masqualero group led by guitarist Arild Andersen. Here he develops a particular sensitivity to “other” sounds compared to mainstream sounds, inspired by the work of Brian Eno, Jon Hassell, and Bill Laswell. Filtering jazz, ocean, house, and electronic, breaking beats and reconfiguring them into unique acoustic landscapes, Mulfire was able to establish himself in the late 1990s as one of the hottest names in the new European scene, thanks to such prized albums as Khmer and Hard Ether (ECM). His music combines rhythmic grooves with the bases of electronic instruments and synthesizers, in a refined work of melodic and harmonious composition in which his instrument stands out. Miles Davis’ influence is evident in the dark and introverted sound of his horn, but it often becomes subtle and crystalline.

R: ED musicians suggest themselves in a continuous continuous action, flying over ocean areas and music

Electronics to explore instantaneously composed audio scenes, featuring elaborate rhythmic loops rich in individual interventions with post-rock coloration and mysterious psychedelic sounds. Drums, synthesizers, guitars, and antique electric pianos weave the narrative plot of music that is sometimes rhythmic, angular and energetic, sometimes visionary and meditative.

www.nilspettermolvaer.com

Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aimee Nuviola

Viento y Tiempo

Gonzalo Rubalcaba piano

Amy Nuviola’s voice

Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aimee Nuviola, world-famous musicians and Grammy Award-winning musicians, are meeting for a new project: Viento y Tiempo.

A story, their story, which seems to be marked by fate. A story that arises between the streets of Havana, Cuba, and the rooms of the conservatory where the two future artists attended as children to study piano.

It’s been many years since Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aimee Nuviola played on the stairs of the conservatory. Meanwhile, Aymée’s warm voice overtook the island of Cuba, which propelled her to win a Grammy Award and become an international artist. The same thing happened with Gonzalo Rubalcaba, who today is one of the most famous pianists in the world and won two Grammy Awards.

Now they have found themselves: From the piano lessons they shared as children with a naive musical passion, today Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aimee Nuviola – established musicians – breathe life into the Viento y Tiempo project.

Gonzalo Rubalcaba is considered one of the stars of international jazz. It received 15 Grammy Award nominations and won twice – with productions by Jay Newland and Charlie Haden – for Best Latin Jazz Album As With Nocturne (2002). He’s collaborated with the world’s greatest jazz players, from Dizzy Gillespie to Herbie Hancock, and from Richard Galliano to Ron Carter, to name a few.

His projects are in piano solo and in collaborations with jazz and classical music. His art collection never stopped evolving, reinterpreting traditional Afro-Cuban and Mexican sounds, ballads, sweaters, and classic island works. A pessimist wrote that Rubalcaba has the ability to simplify what is very complex.

Since 2010, Rubalcaba has been producing and recording for his own production and production company, 5Passion LLC.

Among the projects developed in recent years, projects with Anna Maria Jopek, Gonzalo Rubacaba Trio with Ernesto Simpson, Armando Gola and Gonzalo Rubalcaba Symphonic are of particular interest.

AYMÉE NUVIOLA Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author and actress: Aymée Nuviola is “La Sonera del Mundo”. Like the music of his native Cuba, he is the perfect embodiment of the magical blend of different musical genres. Born in Havana to a musical family, her first memories are on the piano as she discovers great melodies during her lessons. Subsequently, once awarded the title of classical pianist and composer at the Manuel Samuel Conservatory of Music, she expertly returned to the fascination with which all musical genres were aroused, from classical to bossa nova, and from jazz to the Cuban folk repertoire. At a young age she won the most important singing competition in Cuba, a feat that would lead her to record with the most important bands on the island such as Irakere and NG La Banda. In his most recent productions, Como Anillo Al Dedo (with whom he won a Latin Grammy in 2018) and A Journey Through Cuban Music achieves the perfect blend of diverse artistic and musical influences. Aymée has received several Grammy nominations and has also collaborated on several winning productions. On two occasions, it reached #1 on the Billboard Tropical chart. Aymée Nuviola’s music is borderless island, open to the world, friendly, optimistic, intelligent, and eager to share her personal and most intimate truths.

The program that will follow the concerts on the three evenings of the festival will be good music in a relaxed atmosphere – with the possibility of accompanying the listening with some snacks in the Wine Bar. Starting at 10:30 p.m., three young musicians and jazz talents will perform in the lobby and on the balcony of the movie theater: Alessandro Torboli (piano solo) Thursday, March 10, Victor Gordo and Enza Canoni duet (piano and voice) Friday, March 11, and again Victor Gordo (piano solo) Saturday 12 March.