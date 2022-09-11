Javier Marias: The Spanish writer died at the age of seventy

Javier Marías died at the age of 70 at Quirón Clinic in Madrid due to problems caused by bilateral pneumonia that kept him in hospital for several months. On August 14, the writer’s family issued a brief note through the communications department of Marías publishing group, Penguin Random House, explaining that the author of “Todos las almas” (Italian for “All the souls”), considered one of his masterpieces, published in 1989) “On Improvement.” However, unfortunately, in recent weeks the severity of the lung condition has increased, to the point that it has become intractable.

The writer’s body will be cremated in Madrid, his hometown, in the district of Chambery (which is mentioned in many of his novels) where he spent his childhood and youth. He was the son of philosopher Julian Marias and educator and translator Dolores Franco. and grandson of eccentric director Jesus Franco. Marias leaves an extraordinary literary legacy. In March 2021, he published (in Italy it was released in 2022, again for Einaudi) his sixteenth novel “Tomás Nevinson” linked to “Very Lucky”Berta Island(2018) focused on the story of a spy (Berta’s husband, Thomas Nevinson actually, over here The review), which appears to have been missing for twelve years, decides to return to service. With this novel, he won the award in our country last June Von Rezore. Only the latest in a series of prestigious awards collected over the years through his work The International Bottari Lattes Grinzane Prize at the Nonino Prize in 2011 and the Prix Femina Etranger, a French prize awarded by a jury made up of women. Finally, the very prestigious Rómulo Gallegos Prize, considered one of the most important prizes for Spanish-language fiction in the world.