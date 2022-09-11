September 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Javier Marias: The Spanish writer died at the age of seventy

Javier Marias: The Spanish writer died at the age of seventy

Lorelei Reese September 11, 2022 2 min read

Javier Marías died at the age of 70 at Quirón Clinic in Madrid due to problems caused by bilateral pneumonia that kept him in hospital for several months. On August 14, the writer’s family issued a brief note through the communications department of Marías publishing group, Penguin Random House, explaining that the author of “Todos las almas” (Italian for “All the souls”), considered one of his masterpieces, published in 1989) “On Improvement.” However, unfortunately, in recent weeks the severity of the lung condition has increased, to the point that it has become intractable.

The writer’s body will be cremated in Madrid, his hometown, in the district of Chambery (which is mentioned in many of his novels) where he spent his childhood and youth. He was the son of philosopher Julian Marias and educator and translator Dolores Franco. and grandson of eccentric director Jesus Franco. Marias leaves an extraordinary literary legacy. In March 2021, he published (in Italy it was released in 2022, again for Einaudi) his sixteenth novel “Tomás Nevinson” linked to “Very Lucky”Berta Island(2018) focused on the story of a spy (Berta’s husband, Thomas Nevinson actually, over here The review), which appears to have been missing for twelve years, decides to return to service. With this novel, he won the award in our country last June Von Rezore. Only the latest in a series of prestigious awards collected over the years through his work The International Bottari Lattes Grinzane Prize at the Nonino Prize in 2011 and the Prix Femina Etranger, a French prize awarded by a jury made up of women. Finally, the very prestigious Rómulo Gallegos Prize, considered one of the most important prizes for Spanish-language fiction in the world.

See also  Weekend events from 10 to 13 June in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

Javier Marias (Madrid September 20, 1951 – September 11, 2022) (episode)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Queen Elizabeth’s last voyage begins, first stop in Edinburgh – World

September 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Kate Middleton never carries her purse in her dormitory, and the reason disgraces her subjects

September 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Oracle: Those who attend stadium events want more technology

September 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

USA won at St. Tropez

September 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The facility that few people know

September 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Javier Marias: The Spanish writer died at the age of seventy

September 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

What is the strength of your intuition? This simple psychological test reveals to you

September 11, 2022 Karen Hines