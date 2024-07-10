July 10, 2024

Jasmine Paolini is the first Italian player in the Wimbledon semi-finals

Mirabelle Hunt July 10, 2024 1 min read

Yasmine Paolini did it. Today, Tuesday, July 9, our top seed defeated American Emma Navarro in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2024.

Paolini, who won 6-1, 6-2, became the first Italian to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. The world number seven will face Croatian Donna Vekic, ranked 37th in the WTA rankings, on Thursday, July 11, and will start as the favourite to reach the final. She will do so thanks to this clear success against a high-level opponent who has beaten her compatriot Coco Gauff, one of the favourites to win the oldest and most famous grass tournament in the world in London.

Sinful defeat at the hands of Medvedev: Wimbledon dream ends in the quarter-finals

Great news for Italian tennis after Jannik Sinner was eliminated in the quarter-finals, after losing in the fifth set to Daniil Medvedev. Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, Lorenzo Musetti will play in the semi-finals against Taylor Fritz. “The dream has come true,” commented Yasmine Paolini, expressing her joy and the joy of all Italian fans.

