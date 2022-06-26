Japan recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in history in June «3B Meteo

reading time

Japan, historical record for June temperature

It’s still sweltering heat that makes the news – After American and European records and part of Asia now touches the Far East to her credit Historic heat wave for the month of June. Over the past few days, a large part of China, South Korea and Japan have been conducting experiments Temperatures much higher than normal. But you It reached 42 degrees Celsius in northern China I’m not yet registerme for sure 40.2 °C Almost registered in the city isisaki in Japan today. As for the time zone, now in the Empire of the Rising Sun it’s already late in the evening, so the extremes were caught when the night in Italy was still 15:20 local time.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Japan in June It is very high even compared to the historical temperature record for the entire summer period 41.1 °C in Kumagaya On July 23, 2018, it is only 0.9°C lower. But Isesaki’s exceptional temperature is just the tip of the iceberg (sorry for the paradoxical inconvenience), At least 64 locations in the archipelago Recorded temperatures above 35°C with several 37°C, at least two 38°C and a 39 °C in Maibashi. National weather agencies warn of it The next few days will be very hot tooAny other peaks of 40°C or even higher are not ruled out between tomorrow and the day after.

