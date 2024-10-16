Jammeh stopped up in front of the gym

Wild stops The sidewalks are clogged with scooters and motorcycles, making pedestrian passage almost impossible. It’s a scenario of incivility that often rhymes in Naples with nightlife and frenetic nighttime rhythms, but this time, the barbarity of illegal stopping is on display in front of the public. active virgin, In Saint Lucia. The attacks on cars parked in the second row and, above all, on two-wheelers placed with chains and locks on the sidewalks are repeated daily at the entrance to the luxury fitness center on Via Nazario Sauro, facing the seafront of Naples.

Visions

Discomfort

Pedestrians passing on this stretch of sidewalk are forced to do a push-up between parked motorcycles and patrons of an exclusive sports club that brings together an audience of wealthy Neapolitans, professionals from the world of law and medicine as well as a large number of people from the world of entertainment. However, among the users of the five-star gym there are the authors of Wild Break, or in any case, a significant part of them as they attest. Police officers raids Municipal authorities who constantly intervene in this area.

Complaint

The impudence of those who parked their scooters on the sidewalk a few steps from the entrance to the Virgin sparked complaints from residents of Via Nazario Sauro and the indignation of several members of the fitness center who, unlike the violators, parked their vehicles civilly. It must be said that the area around Virgen is well served in terms of parking with private lines and parking, but for motorcyclists, the number of spaces available has decreased as some urban areas near Sauro undergo remodeling. The harshest complaint against unruly parking outside the Virgin gym was from MP Francesco Emilio Borelli Who pointed the finger at “a portion of the clients of the famous gym who usually, especially in the evening, park their cars on the sidewalk without any respect for pedestrians, people with disabilities, and civil life.”

Attack

Wild parking of scooters and motorcycles on the sidewalk in front of the Maiden Tower occurs almost every day, mainly in the time period between seven and ten o’clock in the evening. Likewise, the continuous and daily raids are the raids of the municipal police who, at the specified time, impose fines and remove the pavement, but despite this, the phenomenon Wild stops He comes back every evening.

He confirms, “Despite the various municipal police interventions and the presence of free parking lots for motorcycles, the phenomenon has not stopped.” Borelli He adds, “During an inspection against illegal parking, I found a large portion of the road occupied by gym user vehicles and requested the intervention of the municipal police, but the violators, including young people from good neighborhoods, instead apologized to them and called on the parents to justify and support their unacceptable and arrogant behavior.”