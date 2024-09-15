Jake La Furia: “Is rap music wrong? The family should take care of education, not us. I failed the art exam three times because I didn’t like authority.”

toRenato Franco

Rapper joins new ‘X Factor’ judges: ‘I spend a lot of money on action figures and shit like that, like Dragon Ball figurines. I hope I can afford them for a while longer.’

rapper alone and with me Dojo Cluba former collector of Harleys and snakes (“I had a 6-foot, 100-kilo snake”), the stage name of a very bad guy, but with a generous heart (among the thousands of tattoos, there is also a “17” under the eye in tribute to the sons’ birth date) Francesco Vigorelli (“My mom only calls me by my first name”) was “inspired” by Jake the Fury to Once upon a time they were warriors (1994).

Why that character and this movie?

"It struck me because, as a young fool, I was always fascinated by negative characters like Jake the Fury, but the movie also has a hopeful aspect at the end, a redemption. It's kind of like what happened to me."











































































































How was school going?

"I was never a great student, I took the first class three times at the high school of arts and then said goodbye. I didn't like authority. I was like that, when I was a boy, a bit crazy: the school system didn't suit me. But I was always curious, and that saved me, it allowed me not to grow up ignorant, and I chose what I studied."

It is clear that the parents are desperate for a series of failures.

“Obviously. I was desperate for a long time, but thanks to them I always had music in the house, which was my luck. All that chaos I was going through could have become a tragedy, but at a certain point it was channeled into the right energy.”

Now he made his debut as a judge on the show “X Factor” (for the first episode more than 700 thousand viewers and 3.6%). How is he judged?

“I try to be a showman, I like jokes, even if they are a bit shy, I try to be easy going but honest and straightforward. It is better to say things as they are, without sugarcoating the pill too much, children should be warned immediately whether they are doing something stupid or not, even brutally if necessary.”

Classmates: good and bad opinion.

“I can’t be bad, because they already care about the bears, and there’s no competition yet, it’s like a school trip, we’re having crazy fun.”

Manuel Agnelli?

“Underneath his tough exterior, he’s someone who loves music and really wants to be helpful, to help kids become artists.”

Paula Eze?

“One would imagine it to be much more superficial, but in fact it has a great musical culture, in almost all genres. It will surprise anyone who thinks it exists to be trivial.”

Achille Lauro?

“He’s a megalomaniac, in the most affectionate sense. He knows how to treat people, and tells them what they want to hear, for better or worse.”

And thereTo the presenter, Georgian?

"I expected a sacred beast like her to be so busy that I couldn't handle the burden of music. It's not that I thought she was unpleasant, but it was a huge surprise, and the biggest development in my eyes: she's a fun person who wants to entertain others, she's very smart.

What do you look for in a person who appears on “The X Factor”?

“I’m looking for the essence, the form that broke my balls. I want people who have passion, who can convey feelings. This is a country where everyone just wants to be famous, without knowing how to do anything. I hate people like that.”

Rap music is often accused of using very bad language. Should music be educational?

“If we think about the negative impact that is hypothetical on young people, we need to cancel action movies, some fantasy literature, pulp literature, and many other things. It is the families – not us – who need to teach certain principles. And so our music with Club Dogo was also a narrative of reality, and reality is not always pretty.”

Rhyme, a phrase of regret?

“I have written so many pieces that I have forgotten them, of course I have written nonsense but who remembers them. But we have to deal with the changing times, with people’s new sensibilities: today half of the Club Dogo records cannot be published. But a sentence said 12 years ago may not reflect what I think today, just as I cannot apologize for what I did when I was 17.”

Lots of success, lots of money: the most ridiculous expense?

“I spend a lot of money on action figures and similar nonsense, like Dragon Ball statues. I hope I can afford them for a while longer.”

“After 45 I won’t be rapping anymore, do you still see me wearing the hat on stage?” She said that a few years ago. Now he’s 45.

"I still believe in that statement," he laughs. "In fact, I'm preparing for the big exit." Then seriously: "I still think that personal data is important for music, especially for rap, because it becomes difficult to communicate with a young audience, you risk losing credibility. I personally have a language that hasn't been updated to the new language, like Anna, but I'm still here and fortunately I'm still relevant to what I do. So don't worry, the next two records will be rap."

And then?

He laughs: “Maybe I’ll give in to country music.”