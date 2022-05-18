Jake Daniels came: He is the first self-proclaimed English footballer

. attacker Blackpoolsecond tier team English footballAnd Jake Daniels Become the first active male professional football player United kingdom to declares himself gay. “It’s been a very crazy year. I’m 17. I signed a professional contract. I scored 30 goals this season and just played for my first team in the league, coming off the bench against Peterborough. And now I’ve decided to do Out. “It all happened at once but it seems fine,” he told Sky Sports.

The FA stated that Daniels was “An inspiration to us all. We fully support your decision: Football is a game for everyone, with diversity at its core, and this is a very positive step as we strive to build an inclusive game that we can all be proud of. We’re with you and we hope your story helps give people throughout the game the strength and encouragement to be themselves.

The player’s decision to declare himself gay has been hailed as a “historic day” for English football, with the England captain Harry King Among those who praised Daniels. The Blackpool forward released a statement via his club on Monday noon. Daniels’ move was widely praised, with players, clubs and organizations from across the country and beyond applauding his courage. “The courage Jake demonstrated today shows that men’s football has become an environment in which members of the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome and comfortable to be themselves,” said Tony Burnett, CEO of anti-discrimination gaming charity Kick it out.