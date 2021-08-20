August 20, 2021

Jackie Anwari, the tragic story of the champion who fell from an American plane in Kabul - in tempo

Noah French August 20, 2021 1 min read

We saw the “fallen man” in a video that went viral on the internet. Frustrated men fleeing the Taliban by clinging to the trolleys of American cargo planes departing from Kabul. However, after a few seconds, the force of the wind tore the hands from the grip, thus ruining their lives as well.

Among those “fallen men” was Jackie Anwari, the youngest promiser of Afghan football and already a member of the Coronation Lions, the youth team of the Afghanistan national football team. This was announced by the team’s Facebook page and confirmed by the Director General of Sports: After the Taliban captured Kabul, he flew to the United States to find a better future. May his soul rest in peace and may his memory be remembered. “

Echoes of the tragedy reached Italy as well. “At the age of 19, Jackie Anwari was a great promise to Afghanistan football – wrote Antonio Tajani, the national coordinator of Forza Italy – on Twitter. .

