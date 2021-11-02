IV, Renzi flies to the United States for business. Telemobile traded publicly on Wall Street

IV, Renzi flies to Wall Street for business. Listed in Telemobile New York

Another business trip Matteo Renzi. This time the target is New York in the United States, where the former prime minister will attend – according to Repubblica – the Italian-Russian car distribution company Delimobil on Wall Street. The head of Italy Viva will go there as a member of the board of directors. The choice will inevitably lead to debate. The goal is to travel the last mile of the car sharing company’s list. In order to attract attention, to support the official entry of the group into the New York Stock Exchange, at the center of the World Fund. In early October, when the group files the listing request (IPO, initial public offer) and sends the presentation document, it is the final act of a process.

Delimobil, on the other hand, – Repubblica continues – has a growing interest. The former prime minister’s response did not anticipate self-criticism, but justified the choice: “All my actions are governed by law, so it is about my personal sector.” Now the new chapter, with the desire to attend the listing in New York. Last night, the report episode was about Renzi’s missions in Saudi Arabia. The end of November 2020 is said to be another trip to the United Arab Emirates, which has yet to be released. The senator’s photo on the Emirates flight proves it.